Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio wins Corporate Vision Magazine award

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio has been awarded ‘Best Classic Pop Music Radio Station – UK & Ireland’ in the Corporate Vision ‘Business Awards 2021′.

Each year, Corporate Vision Magazine seeks out the best that the business community has to offer on a global basis.

Kevin Branigan, CEO Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, told RadioToday: “This is fantastic news. We’ve working hard to make Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio be the best at everything we do. We really value our relationship with clients, listeners and suppliers across the board, particularly during the Covid Pandemic, and it’s gratifying for our company and staff to be recognised in this way.”

Gabrielle Ellis – Awards Executive, Corporate Vision, added: “The Business Awards have been a part of the Corporate Vision awards programmes since 2016, with an aim to recognise innovative and hard-working organisations, and their owners.

“With so many obstacles to overcome over the last year, it is more important than ever to suppor businesses however we can. Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio was a clear victor in this category and we’re delighted to make the award to this business.”

The award comes only days after Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio recorded its highest listenership to date in the recent JNLR ratings, with 309,000 weekly and 158,000 daily listeners.