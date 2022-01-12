Newstalk appoints BBC Radio’s Joe Lynam as Business Editor

BBC Radio 4 presenter Joe Lynam is joining Newstalk as Business Editor.

The Irish native was the BBC’s senior Business Correspondent for a decade. He currently presents the current affairs show ‘The Newsroom’ on BBC Radio 4 and the World Service while also presenting four Podcasts: Global News Podcast, Connected Investor, London Calling EU and EUNICast.

Joe has travelled the world with the BBC covering the financial crisis (2007-2010), followed by the Eurozone crisis (2010-2013) and more recently the economic and political fallout from the Brexit referendum.

He has presented on the Today programme, Newsnight, BBC One Breakfast as well as 5 Live and the BBC News Channel.

Joe will lead the business output of Newstalk on-air and on-line and will be the regular presenter of Breakfast Business (Weekday mornings 6.30am) and the business bulletins on Newstalk Breakfast.

Patricia Monahan, Newstalk’s Managing Editor, said “We are excited to welcome Joe to the team and know he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the station. He will have an expert team of show producers and presenters working with him to grow and evolve our business content for our audience.”

Joe Lynam said “I have long been a fan of Newstalk and am delighted to now have the opportunity to present on the station. I can’t wait to get my teeth into this amazing brief at a time of great flux for the economy – both domestically and worldwide.”

Joe will start his new role from February 1st.