Ray Foley returns to Today FM to host weekday afternoons

Ray Foley is leaving Cork’s Red FM to replace Mairead Ronan on afternoons at Today FM.

Other changes just announced include Pamela Joyce getting her own lunchtime show and Fergal D’Arcy leaving in the coming weeks.

The refreshed schedule will also see Early Breakfast presenter Paula MacSweeney take up a new slot in the evenings and Ian Dempsey add an extra hour to his morning show.

The station says Ray will bring a conversational fun and cheekiness to weekday afternoons.

He said: “You just can’t imagine how excited I am to start afternoons on Today FM, I’m so buzzing to get started with a brand-new show. Every day for the last nine years, my key card for the building hasn’t worked, so we might need to get that looked at. Our last song in 2012 was Example – We’ll Be Coming Back For You One Day and now we are!”

Pamela Joyce has been revealed as the new lunchtime host and will make the move from her current evening slot.

Pamela joined the station three years ago. She has been a regular voice on programmes across Today FM and has gained a social following for her Cardi P musical skits on Dermot & Dave.

On her move to lunchtime, Pamela said: “I am beyond and excited and honoured to have my name above the door at lunchtimes on Today FM. This is a huge step for me personally and professionally and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the show. You can expect all the best tunes, loads of craic and plenty of divilment. I can’t wait to keep the listeners company through their lunchtime.”

Paula MacSweeney will present a three-hour music show Monday to Thursday from 7-10pm. Paula commented: “After ten years of early starts, I’m switching over to the dark side – literally! I am so excited to bring all the fun we have on Early Breakfast to evenings… and I’m also excited to knock that 3.30am alarm clock off!”

Completing the schedule changes is news that the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show will now broadcast for an extra hour each morning with a new start time of 6am.

Ian said: “I’m going to try and still get up at the same time (5am) but just do things quicker at home! There will be days that I may have forgotten to brush my hair (nobody will notice that!) but I hope we can bring our famed music, entertainment, information and positivity to our legendary listeners whenever they wake up!”

Commenting on Today FM’s big schedule news, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Today FM has previously, and now will once again, be the home of the best music and entertainment talent in radio.

“With one of Ireland’s hottest radio talents in Ray Foley joining the team, alongside Paula MacSweeney & Pamela Joyce moving into our larger prime time shows, Irish radio’s favourite breakfast show with Ian Dempsey getting even bigger with 3 hours in the morning, never has a radio station in Ireland made a move to bring such high industry standard programmes and listener experiences.

This is a hugely exciting time for Today FM, we have a stellar line-up that includes radio royalty in Ian Dempsey, heavy hitters Dermot and Dave who now have the biggest mid-morning audience on commercial radio and The Last Word with Matt Cooper serving up cutting-edge drive time radio. Today FM is providing the nation with the best trailblazing entertainment radio.”

As a result of the refreshed schedule, Today FM has confirmed that Fergal D’Arcy will depart the station. Fergal will continue to present his afternoon show in the coming weeks.

Acknowledging Fergal’s time with Today FM, James Brownlow commented: “I’d like to sincerely thank Fergal for the huge contribution he’s made since he joined Today FM. Fergal is very passionate about radio and about music and we wish him continued success in both.”

The revamped schedule on Today FM will come into effect in early February.

Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

0600-0900

Dermot & Dave 0900-1200

Pamela Joyce 1200-1400

Ray Foley 1400-1630

The Last Word 1630-1900

Paula MacSweeney

1900-2200

Ed Smith 2200-0000