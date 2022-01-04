The WLR Christmas Radio Appeal raises over €100,000

The WLR Christmas Radio Appeal has raised over €100,000 for the St Vincent De Paul in Waterford, Tramore and Dungarvan.

Through a series of events over the month of December, WLR listeners came together to raise funds for those most in need in Waterford.

Michael Byrne, WLR’s Operations Manager said: “The appeal is a massive undertaking for the station but worth all the time and effort. The money is raised locally and stays local- helping Waterford people through this difficult Christmas and New Year period.

“The appeal co-ordinator, Sarah-Jane O’Brien did a remarkable job this year and with the help of the inhouse committee of Des Whelan, Aoibhin Fallon, Vincent Bradley, Mary O’Neill, Ray C, Oliver Carroll and Adam Wyse, helped raise €101,349. Our Listeners are just fantastic and we are really grateful for their support.

“To the many appeal supporters and businesses, thank you all for your time and contributions.”

WLR’s corporate sponsors also raised a collective €40,000 in addition to the events last month.

Read more about the events here.