iRadio launches iLove Irish radio station online

iRadio has launched a new radio station playing nothing but Irish music and artists.

iLove Irish, available just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, is available via the iRadio website, station app and smart speakers.

Listeners will get the likes of Aimee, Róisín O’, RuthAnne, Pauric O’Meara and many many more.

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning told RadioToday about the new stream: “We’ve been building the iLove Irish brand since 2021 and it’s something we see huge potential in.

“We’re surrounded by amazing home grown talent and now along with featuring them on iRadio.ie we have a dedicated channel streaming 24/7.

“We’ve big plans for our iLove Irish brand which we’ll continue to develop and grow across the rest of ’22.”