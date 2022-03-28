Ireland’s Classic Hits hires Aidan Walsh from Bauer

Aidan Walsh has been appointed as Direct Sales Manager of Ireland’s Classic Hits.

He joins from Bauer Media, where he has been for the last 12 years; his role Bauer primarily focused on revenue creation and sales management, including all aspects of direct advertising and S&P sales.

Prior to that he was with Q102 in Dublin, where he managed a base of key accounts and local advertising accounts.

Aidan has more than 20 years sales experience covering the Media, Motor & Drinks Industries.

Garret Gunnigle, Sales Director of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio said: “I’m delighted to welcome Aidan Walsh to the team. Aidan has a glowing career in adverting sales and key account management and he joins our team as we grow the station’s reach and share as one of the largest commercial radio stations in the country.”

He takes up the role on 21st March 2022.