Irish Podcast Awards on the lookout for a panel of judges

Written by Roy Martin

Organisers of the new Irish Podcast Awards are searching for people to be part of the judging panel.

They’d like to hear from anyone involved with the Irish audio sector, podcasting or radio, who wants to volunteer their time.

Co-founder Matt Deegan told RadioToday: “If you have audio expertise, work in the podcast or audio sector, or have been making podcasts for fun, then you likely qualify.

“Our panel, chaired by Angela Scanlon, is made up of both those with many years of experience and those who have made a mark during the start of their audio journey.

“To volunteer as a judge, please fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you.”

The awards open for entries on Monday 11th April 2022 with a closing date yet to be announced.



