Latest BAI funding round announced for 48 radio projects

Forty-eight radio projects have received money from the BAI in the latest Sound and Vision round.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland says €6.4m has been released under the Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme today.

Overall, the round attracted a total of 133 applications, seeking funding in the region of €15.7m.

The proposed package of recommendations across both radio and television will facilitate the production of 74 projects based on Irish culture, heritage and experience, across 27 community, commercial and public service broadcasters.

Some notable projects funded in this round include:

Push Button B: Push Button B brings to life the nostalgic, historical and economic importance of Irish telephone boxes. This two-part documentary will be broadcast on Ocean FM.

Ómós Áite: This arts and culture series follows poet Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh as she visits a different writer each week and learns about the inspiration they take from their native place and how that influences their work. ‘Ómós Áite’ will be broadcast on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Waiting for Faro: This satirical drama is an homage to Samuel Beckett’s iconic Waiting for Godot, focusing on budget air travel. It will be broadcast on Newstalk.

Funding also went to WLR FM, RTÉ Gold, RTÉ Lyric FM, Mid West Radio, Connemara Community Radio, LMFM, Dundalk FM, Clare FM, Shannonside, Radio Kerry, Dublin City FM, NEAR 90fm, Raidió Corca Baiscinn, and Community Radio Youghal,

Commenting, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “We were once again impressed with the quality of projects submitted for consideration. The final selection represents a good spread of programming across a diversity of formats, genres and audiences and helps to fulfil the BAI’s strategic aims with regard to promoting diversity and plurality, the Irish language and enhancing innovation and sectoral sustainability.

“I was particularly heartened by the progress made in relation to women in leadership roles: all TV projects recommended for funding have some female representation in lead creative roles, with just over 80% of funding for TV applications recommended going to projects that have indicated half or more key roles are filled by women.”

A full list of the projects being offered funding under the Sound & Vision Broadcasting Funding is here.