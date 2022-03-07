The Sound of Ireland radio to broadcast for Saint Patrick’s Day

The Sound of Ireland ‘pop-up’ radio station is getting ready to broadcast for for St Patrick’s week.

Broadcasting online and on FM in Dublin from March 11th to 18th, the station will celebrate the national holiday with Ireland and the world and will amplify the best of Irish business, culture, tourism, music and more.

Listeners will get a soundtrack of Irish music and hear the incredible stories of Irish trailblazers who have changed the worlds of music, sport, literature and science.

Dive into our history and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world.

The Sound of Ireland’ aims to support local and celebrate the best of Irish this St Patrick’s week.

Spokesperson Ann Marie Walsh is looking forward to the launch of this new initiative: “We are so excited to share ‘The Sound of Ireland’ with the Irish at home and the Irish diaspora dotted across the globe.

“As people around the world celebrate our national holiday, we will broadcast fantastic Irish music and share stories and programmes showcasing the best of Irish. We can’t wait to share The Sound of Ireland with the world from March 11th.”

Further details about the radio station and the programme schedule will be announced soon via thesoundofireland.com.