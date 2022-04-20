Date set for the next IMRO Radio Awards in Kilkenny

The IMRO Radio Awards 2022 is now open for entries and the date for the next in-person event has been announced.

The forty-one category awards spanning music, speech, news, programmes, and personalities are designed to recognise those involved in radio in Ireland on-air and behind the scenes.

The event will return to an in-person evening on Friday October 7th, 2022, back at the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny.

The closing date for entries to be submitted is Thursday June 30th at 5pm and audio for entries must have been broadcast between June 1st, 2021, and May 31st, 2022. The shortlist for the awards will be announced in late Summer.

Speaking today at the launch of the Awards, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards, Chris Doyle said “The IMRO Radio Awards recognises the best of radio broadcasting in Ireland and the competition for the highly sought-after awards is huge.

“We look forward to receiving entries from across the country for what has been another exceptional year for broadcasting.

“I would like to thank IMRO for their on-going and valued support as title sponsor which allows the awards to continue and most importantly plan for an in-person ceremony in 2022 to recognise this amazing industry”.

Returning as headline sponsor once again, IMRO Ireland Chairperson Eleanor McEvoy said: “We can be sure that the world is truly coming back to life post Covid now that it’s been announced that the 2022 IMRO Radio Awards will be happening in person!

“A highlight of the broadcasting calendar, the awards enable the entire radio community to gather together under one roof to celebrate the finest broadcasting talents. You just know that this one is going to be special.”

Celene Craig, Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, commented: “This year marks a very welcome return to the in-person ceremony that highlights the breadth of talent working in the radio sector today.

“Acknowledging the skill and achievements of those in the industry, and their commitment to delivering diverse and high quality programming to listeners, is hugely important.”