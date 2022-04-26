Dedicated social media network for radio people launched

Tracey Lee from OnAirCoach and her partner Nails Mahoney have launched a new social media network just for radio people.

The Radio Space will cater for presenters, programmers, producers, consultants and more.

“We’ve felt for a long time that Facebook and LinkedIn aren’t able to serve the radio community properly” Tracey says.

“Finding and maintaining good relationships with radio peers on these platforms is next to impossible. So, we decided to do something about it.”

Nails continues, “The Radio Space is a new online social media platform…but it’s JUST for radio people. Proper conversations, debates, webinars all run by radio people FOR radio people.

“It looks like any social media platform you have been on before…except no posts about non-radio subjects! Also, having no algorithm means you see what you want to see, not what the platform decides you will see.

“We have been blown away by the response so far and can’t wait to welcome new radio members. This is a safe place where you can learn, chat, share and teach. It’s about time radio had its own home online…that’s what we have set out to create.” Tracey concluded.

You can join The Radio Space here.