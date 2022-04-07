Radiocentre Ireland plans launch event in Dublin

Radiocentre Ireland will officially launch itself at an event in Dublin.

The Power of Audio will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday 5th May from 2pm till 5pm.

The website says: “Join us at Radiocentre Ireland’s launch event where you will get the opportunity to see new research, listen to top radio personalities and audio experts and get the chance to catch up and meet people in person! It is not one to be missed!”

Registration is required via the new Radiocentre Ireland Events website here.

