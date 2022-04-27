RTÉ wins Broadcaster of the Year in the New York Radio Awards

RTÉ Radio has been honored with the Broadcaster of Year Award in the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2022.

Entries awarded Gold trophies include “Sing! Dublin’s Gay and Lesbian Choir” and “One Day / Lá Dá Raibh” for RTE lyric FM, “Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie” and “Documentary on One: L’Agression” for RTÉ Radio 1.

Welcoming the award, RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes said: “We are honoured that our radio stations and programmes, as well as our people, have been recognised among such prestigious company by the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“While radio is evolving rapidly in a very competitive media landscape, it continues to occupy a special place in the lives of our listeners who come to us, not just for vital news and information, but to plug into the life and culture of this country across arts and entertainment, music and performance, drama, factual documentaries, sport and so much more.

“It is important that we continue to satisfy the clear appetite for authentic, diverse and original local content and provide a valuable platform for our talent. Congratulations to all this year’s nominees.”

A total of 56 awards were given out to Ireland, including Finalist Certificates.

Whilst RTE won the majority, independent stations including Ocean FM, WLR FM and Newstalk were also recognised.

All Entries in the 2022 competition were judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

See all the winners from Ireland and around the world here.