More time available to enter inaugural Irish Podcast Awards

The inaugural Irish Podcast Awards has extended its entry deadline until Monday 23rd May.

Hundreds of Irish podcasters have already submitted their entries for the first Irish Podcast Awards, but as awareness has been growing, more shows have got in touch to ask for an extension to the deadline, which was originally Friday 13th May.

To allow the opportunity for the most shows to enter, the Awards are extending their entry deadline until Monday 23rd May.

The Awards has categories for content genres, for sales teams, for marketing success and for individuals too. For most categories, all applicants need to do is pick five clips from their show over the last year and submit this alongside a short description of the podcast and its activities over the last year.

For full category lists and rules just visit theirishpodcastawards.ie

Matt Deegan from the Irish Podcast Awards tells RadioToday: “In the first year we want to make sure that every podcaster has had the chance to enter. By extending the deadline independent creators, businesses, non-profits and publishers have the time to get their entry in and shout about the great work that they’re doing.”