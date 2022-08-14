Former Midlands 103 boss Albert Fitzgerald dies aged 59

Tributes have been paid to the former Midlands 103 broadcaster and Managing Director, Albert Fitzgerald, who has died at the age of 59.

His death was announced by his family on Saturday evening.

Albert was born in Cork and played a leading role in the Irish radio industry, including the training body Learning Waves, Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and IRS Plus in Dublin, where he was also a director.

He achieved multiple awards during his career, including a PPI National Radio Award for documentary broadcasting and commercial production accolades, notably the National Love Radio Award for Best Creative Scriptwriting.

Born in Cork, Albert was also a well known and popular figure in the Midlands business community, voted Business Person of the Year by Tullamore Chamber of Commerce in 2012 and was subsequently named Business Person of the Year for Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford in 2013.

After starting his commercial radio career at Cork pirate ERI, Albert joined Midlands 103 in 1995 as Sales Director, before taking on the top job nine years later. He took charge of the wider Tindle Radio group between 2013 and 2021.

The Tullamore and District Rotary Club said: “It is with immense sadness and the heaviest of hearts that the club acknowledges the passing of our Founding President Albert Fitzgerald.

“He has been the driver of many successful club projects and fundraisers, and his drive and determination inspired us all. Above all though, he is remembered as a valued mentor and treasured friend. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.”

The Laois Chamber of Commerce said: “Albert was a true gentleman and always a wonderful person to chat to. He will be greatly missed.”

Midlands 103 presenter, Will O’Callaghan, said the company was ‘blessed to have a man of such drive, charisma and wit at the steering wheel’:

