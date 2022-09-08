Here’s how the new WLR FM studios look after major refurbishment

The brand-new look for WLR FM was unveiled this week after a major refurbishment and technical upgrade was made to the studios.

The first two of six WLR studios are now in operation and began broadcasting this week. This is the first major refurbishment in a number of years and it will enhance WLR’s audio, video and digital offering.

The studios were project managed by WLR’s Chief Engineer Pat Maher who led the project.

Pat said, “It’s great to see all the work coming to fruition and presenters staring to use the updated studio. This is a major technology change for WLR and it opens up fabulous opportunities for what WLR can now do with technology and various ways of interacting with our listeners.”

The upgraded studios have the latest digital audio products supplied by Radio Services. All studios are fitted with the latest video technology. It utilises LED technology and a lighting system which is more energy efficient. The studio re-fit is the final part of the overall upgrade of WLR brand after upgrading their Outside Broadcast Unit, Website, Mobile App, Smart Speaker App and on-air imaging package in the last 18-months.

Des Whelan, WLR Managing Director said; “The investment is a major vote of confidence in WLR and in the medium of radio by our shareholders The Irish Times. When completed early in 2023, WLR will have world class studio facilities for producing radio, video and podcasts of the highest quality.

“We are very excited by the progress the city and county are making and want to be part of a forward-looking positive Waterford. The facilities At the Broadcast Centre are the best anywhere and are important to help attract and keep the best talent.”

The Broadcast Centre has 10-radio studios in total and is shared between WLR FM and BEAT. The centre also is home to a state of the art TV style studio with live video and editing facilities.

WLR FM’s Operations Manager, Michael Byrne said: “This upgrade takes WLR to a new level. The addition of video and new audio facilities allows us to reach more people across all platforms. It has been great to be part of the planning and delivery of the first phase of upgrade.

“Pat, Ronan, Ian and Dean have done a great job to date. Delivering a first-class local service to our listeners is our priority and investments like this are key in maintaining high standards we strive for daily.”