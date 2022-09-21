Winners announced for the first Irish Podcast Awards

The winners of the Irish Podcast Awards were revealed at the very first get together of the Irish podcast industry on Friday evening.

Nicola Tallant’s The Witness; In His Own Words was the big winner of the evening taking home three awards, including Podcast of the Year. Tommy, Hector & Laurita had cause for celebration also as they took home two awards.

With over 40,000 votes cast, the Listeners Choice Award went home with the Talking Bollox podcast. Winners of the Gold, Silver & Bronze were chosen by a team of over 70 judges while the Listeners Choice was the only publicly voted category.

Other winners on the night included The Good Glow, The Mario Rosenstock Podcast and Assume Nothing: Rape Trial. The full list of Gold, Silver & Bronze winners is below.

The event was held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall, with over 350 of the Irish podcasting industry attending. Creators, producers, marketing teams and podcast networks were all in attendance for the first of its kind event ever held in Ireland.

Over 400 individual podcasts entered the awards, which were then whittled down to 125 across the 27 categories.

Speaking about the Awards, organiser Matt Deegan told RadioToday: “We are thrilled beyond belief to have launched the Awards with such a bang. We are delighted to celebrate with the vibrant podcasting community in Ireland and now with the first event is up and running, plans for 2023 start on Monday!”

See photos from the night here, and see all the winners below:

Award Gold Silver Bronze Moment of the Year The Witness: In His Own Words Talking Bollox The Good Glow Best Arts & Culture Talking Derry Girls The Blindboy Podcast Words To That Effect Best Branded Content Under Construction with Chadwicks The Story of Irish Whiskey – A Perfect Blend Mamia & Me Best Business supported by Subly The Big Tech Show How to Pivot The Entrepreneur Experiment Best Comedy The Mario Rosenstock Podcast The 2 Johnnies Podcast GoLoud Presents: Talking Bollox Best Current Affairs Opinions Matter The Irish Passport The David McWilliams Podcast Best Daily Wake Up / Wind Down The Indo Daily Opinions Matter Best Documentary The Witness: In His Own Words Documentary On One – GunPlot Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story Best Entertainment The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast The Blindboy podcast This Paranormal Life Best Family Someone Like Me Maddie + Triggs Spooky FM Best Fiction The Bootsy Boys’ Blackbird Petrified Romancing the Dungeon Best Irish Language Beo Ar Éigean Teactaireachtaí An Spota Dubh Best Interview Conversations on the Margins Death Becomes Him The Good Glow Best New Podcast supported by podfollow Tis Yourself Promenade Alright, pet? Best Radio supported by Radiocentre Ireland RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary On One The Almanac of Ireland The Pat Kenny Show Highlights Best Sex & Relationships Assume Nothing: Rape Trial Dating Games – The Modern Relationships Podcast Would Like To Meet Best Factual Yarn – A Story Podcast TheCase.Report The Critter Shed Best Sport The GAA Social The Other 3 Amigos Podcast Al Foran’s Goalmouth Best True Crime The Northern Bank Job Murder Most Irish The Witness: In His Own Words The Climate Award Book of Leaves Hot Mess Ecolution Best Wellbeing The Good Glow Real Health with Karl Henry The Blindboy Podcast Best Network or Publisher GoLoud The HeadStuff Podcast Network The Warren Best Marketing Red Room Podcast The Domestic Game Podcast Socials The Public Sector Marketing Show Acast Rising Star Award Mark Walsh Andrew J. McGovern Aideen Finnegan The Spotlight Award The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast Documentary On One The David McWilliams Podcast The Bullseye Award The NeighbourFood Podcast The Ambition Incubator Podcast Living with Multiple Myeloma The Creativity Award Maddie + Triggs The Northern Bank Job Conversations on the Margins Podcast of the Year The Witness: In His Own Words Listeners’ Choice Talking Bollox Podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me Real Life Ghost Stories