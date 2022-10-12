Bauer appoints Fyona Smith as Managing Editor at Today FM

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has appointed Fyona Smith as Managing Editor at Today FM.

Fyona joins from the Australian Film Television & Radio School where she held the role of Head of Radio & Podcasting.

An industry leader in the Australian radio and audio market having held national roles in Audio Innovation, Presentation & Music Programming, Fyona was previously National Network Music Director at Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) Triple M Regional, where she was responsible for the music strategy for 34+ stations.

James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music & Entertainment, BMAI commented: “Fyona ‘thinks in audio’ and will bring great experience in senior leadership, talent development, content strategy and operations to Bauer Media Audio Ireland.

“Driving innovation and future-focused best-in-class practices which are the minimum standards we demand of ourselves, and is what Fyona is all about.”

Of her appointment at Today FM, Fyona Smith said: “As Ireland’s number 1 commercial radio network, the opportunity to grow Irish and international audiences even further in this role, work with the industry’s best talent and continue driving audio innovation globally, is incredibly exciting for me.”

Fyona starts her new job in December.