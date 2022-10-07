Doireann Garrihy announced as Dancing with the Stars presenter

RTÉ 2FM breakfast presenter Doireann Garrihy will join Jennifer Zamparelli to present series 6 of Dancing with the Stars when it returns to RTÉ One in January.

Doireann, who presents 2FM Breakfast with Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan, has previously presented Big Night In, The Podge and Rodge Show and Reeling in the Fears.

Her comedy show The Doireann Project aired on RTÉ Player and RTÉ2.

Doireann said, “I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town! This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January!”

Returning to present her fifth series of Dancing with the Stars, Jennifer Zamparelli said, “I’m really excited to welcome my 2FM pal, Doireann as my new co-host on the show. I predict a lot fun and a lot of laughs! It’s shaping up to be a new great series.”

Alan Tyler, RTÉ Group Head of Entertainment, Music and Comedy, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Doireann into the Dancing with the Stars family. She is a hugely talented broadcaster bursting with energy, humour and a real passion for the show – all of which make for the perfect combination.

“We are incredibly lucky to have the brilliant Jennifer Zamparelli on the show already, and the addition of Doireann makes for a host dream team on Sunday nights. We can’t wait to bring the new series of Dancing with the Stars back to your screens early next year.”