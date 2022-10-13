FM104 Drive gets major marketing campaign for Graham and Nathan

A new heavy-weight marketing campaign focusing on 104 Drive with Graham and Nathan has been launched by FM104.

It will promote presenters Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly utilising the ‘We’ll Pick You Up’ tagline and will be seen and heard across Dublin.

Outdoor billboards around the city, including Metropoles, AdShel Digital and screens in Applegreen service stations will promote the show, whilst digital displays will be visible across platforms such as TheSun.ie, Enterainment.ie and the Journal.ie group while audio ads will directly target Spotify and Acast listeners interested in entertainment.

The campaign will be supported by social to allow deeper audience engagement by alerting them to what to expect from the new drive time show. Content on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook will highlight the “We’ll pick you up” campaign theme.

The media planning and buying was handled by Dentsu Ireland while the creative concept and creation of assets was driven by Studio Ireland, the internal creative house of Wireless and News Ireland.

Brian McCarthy, Commercial and Operations Director for Wireless Ireland, said: “FM104 is an iconic Dublin brand and this latest brand iteration creates a contemporary new look to resonate with today’s young Dublin adults. We believe our new look delivers for our young digital-first audience and puts FM104 in a strong position for a successful future.

“Our all-new schedule delivers something different at drive time with Graham and Nathan promising to “Pick you Up” as you make your journey home. With a new music mix and a refreshed line up, the station is not only looking but sounding better than ever.

“Our campaign promotes what we believe is a unique and exciting new show at drivetime that is peerless in the market. With such a negative news cycle currently, we look forward to hearing Graham and Nathan pick up Dublin and brighten up those dark winter evenings over the coming months.”