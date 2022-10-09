val joyce

Former RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Val Joyce has died

Written by RadioToday Ireland

Former RTÉ radio presenter Val Joyce has died, the company has reported.

He died on Saturday evening surrounded by many members his family.

Val hosted many shows including Late Date on RTÉ Radio 1, and Airs and Races on a Saturday afternoon.

His funeral is expected to take place at Booterstown in Dublin later this week.

His friends and former colleagues have been paying tribute on social media, some of which you can read below.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

New York Festivals Radio Awards now ready for entries

Doireann Garrihy announced as Dancing with the Stars presenter

Independent broadcasters renew their concern over the Broadcasting Levy

Nova’s PJ Gallagher & Jim McCabe to tandem cycle 30km for charity

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.