Live 95 executives brief politicians from Limerick at IBI event

Executives from Live 95 briefed public representatives at a recent IBI information session for TDs and Senators at Buswells Hotel Dublin.

The event was held on Wednesday October 5th as the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, which will provide for the establishment of a new media regulator, makes its way through the Oireachtas.

The Bill will introduce some changes to how broadcasting, online, and social media are overseen.

At the event, station executives from Live 95 briefed public representatives on several issues relevant to independent radio.

Speaking following the event, Station Director Joe Nash from Live 95 said: “Local media, radio and press provides a hugely important service to the people of Limerick and this was especially true during the pandemic. We need support from all our political representatives to ensure that our businesses remain viable, and this legislation provides an important opportunity to implement some of that change.”

Joe Nash added that the response of TDs and Senators at the event was encouraging. “There is a clear understanding among politicians that local media is under pressure and that steps need to be taken, including the reduction of the Broadcast Levy, so that our important contribution can be maintained in the face of unprecedented disruption, as a result of multinational online and social media platforms,” he said.