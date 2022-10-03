Nova’s PJ Gallagher & Jim McCabe to tandem cycle 30km for charity

Radio Nova’s PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe are to tandem cycle 30km from Hill 16 in Croke Park to Bray Head to raise money for charity.

A month of activity surrounding Jack and Jill’s ‘Up the Hill’ Challenge kicked off today culminating on Friday, October 28th.

Speaking of his challenge, PJ Gallagher said: “The Jack and Jill Foundation do incredible work and we were so blown away by the support for the cycle last year that we decided to double it and do it all again, only harder, with the two of us on one bike and twice the distance. It will be nice to have some company this year, with Jim as my backseat driver.”

Jim McCabe said of taking more of a central role this year, “I figured PJ would need the moral support given the scale of this year’s challenge. He gave me a lot of stick for just commentating last year, so I’m looking forward to showing him how its done this year!”

Carmel Doyle, CEO of Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have PJ and Jim and the Radio Nova team on board again for Up the Hill this year, covering double the distance they did last year – a mammoth uphill challenge in support of the extra-special children Jack and Jill cares for at home.

“The ongoing support from Radio Nova will make a real difference to over 400 families under our care across the country. I hope their ambitious challenge will inspire others to take on their own hill challenge this October in solidarity with our families who face the ongoing uphill challenge of caring for their very sick child, day in, day out.”

Listeners to Radio Nova will be able to donate via nova.ie and jackandjill.ie.