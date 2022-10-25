17 July 2022; Limerick players, from right, Seán Finn, Kyle Hayes and Barry Nash celebrate after their side's victory in the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
rte

Radio 1 and RTÉ RnaG confirm new five year GAA rights agreement

Written by RadioToday Ireland

RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ RnaG have retained exclusive national live rights to GAA games in a renewed five-year agreement.

RTÉ Sport will provide full coverage of 31 Championship games, Tailteann Cup final, 2 semi-finals and Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Director General Dee Forbes said; “Today’s announcement highlights RTÉ’s continued commitment to bringing the very best in live GAA action free-to-air to audiences across Ireland, and internationally through GAAGO, RTÉ’s joint-venture with the GAA.

“Irish audiences love live sport so we are delighted to have negotiated such an important agreement with the GAA that will see RTÉ bring Irish sports fans more live GAA games, and more camogie coverage, across the season across RTÉ television, radio and online, in English and Irish, over the next five years.”

RTÉ Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said; “With more live games now available than ever before on RTÉ combined with extensive radio, digital and highlights rights, this agreement with the GAA represents an enormous step forward in coverage for our national games.

“Public service broadcasters are at the very heart of the coverage, and this is ultimately for the benefit of the audience. We view this as a hugely significant deal and a core part of our ongoing effort to bring live sport direct to our audience.”

Rights for local radio coverage remain with independent radio thanks to an agreement between the GAA and IBI.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Students from the South East complete TY Media Week at Beat 102 103

Philip Boucher-Hayes to replace Damien O’Reilly on RTÉ Radio 1 Countrywide

RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Damien O’Reilly leaves after 24 years

Des Cahill to host weekend sport shows on RTÉ Radio 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.