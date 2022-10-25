Radio 1 and RTÉ RnaG confirm new five year GAA rights agreement

RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ RnaG have retained exclusive national live rights to GAA games in a renewed five-year agreement.

RTÉ Sport will provide full coverage of 31 Championship games, Tailteann Cup final, 2 semi-finals and Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Director General Dee Forbes said; “Today’s announcement highlights RTÉ’s continued commitment to bringing the very best in live GAA action free-to-air to audiences across Ireland, and internationally through GAAGO, RTÉ’s joint-venture with the GAA.

“Irish audiences love live sport so we are delighted to have negotiated such an important agreement with the GAA that will see RTÉ bring Irish sports fans more live GAA games, and more camogie coverage, across the season across RTÉ television, radio and online, in English and Irish, over the next five years.”

RTÉ Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said; “With more live games now available than ever before on RTÉ combined with extensive radio, digital and highlights rights, this agreement with the GAA represents an enormous step forward in coverage for our national games.

“Public service broadcasters are at the very heart of the coverage, and this is ultimately for the benefit of the audience. We view this as a hugely significant deal and a core part of our ongoing effort to bring live sport direct to our audience.”

Rights for local radio coverage remain with independent radio thanks to an agreement between the GAA and IBI.