Funding of up to €150,000 available for media-related events from the BAI

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland is seeking applications under its Sponsorship Scheme to support a range of media-related activities during 2023.

Applications for eligible events and activities that align with the BAI’s Strategy Statement and raise awareness of the BAI and its work will be considered.

Up to €150,000 will be available in funding.

As in previous years, the main focus will be on events and activities taking place in 2023 that help to promote diversity and plurality and to enhance innovation and sectoral sustainability.

Proposals may be one-off events / activities; a programme element, or elements within a larger event, or a series of connected events / activities.

Commenting, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “The BAI looks forward to considering a range of applications under its Sponsorship Scheme. The Scheme supported a wide variety of events and activities in 2022 that, in line with our strategic objectives, reflected and promoted the diversity and innovation across Ireland’s broadcasting and audiovisual sectors.

We hope to continue providing such sponsorship next year, as the BAI prepares to be integrated into the new regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, following the enactment of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

The closing date for receipt of applications to the Sponsorship Scheme is noon on Wednesday, 14th December 2022. A guide for applicants and an application form is available to download here.