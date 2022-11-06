Ten newly qualified journalism graduates awarded radio placements

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, in partnership with Learning Waves, has announced the ten successful candidates for the 2022 Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme.

The paid internship initiative, which is jointly funded by the BAI and Learning Waves Skillnet, is supported by Newstalk, Shannonside, Radio Kerry, Ocean FM, Galway Bay FM, Midlands 103, iRadio, Midwest Radio, Off the Ball and Tipp FM.

Over the five-month placement period, each of the 10 graduates will receive mentorship, practical training, personal development, and content creation opportunities while working in one of the country’s independent radio stations.

The 10 graduates taking part in the 2022 programme are:

Dan Hanratty, University of Maynooth, who is undertaking a placement with Off The Ball.

Sorcha Burke, Munster Technological University, Kerry who is undertaking a placement with Radio Kerry.

Kyle Duffy, Independent College, Dublin who is undertaking a placement with Midwest Radio.

Donal Ryan, University of Galway, who is undertaking a placement with Ocean FM.

Rachel Timoney, University of Galway, who is undertaking a placement with Galway Bay FM.

Jack Cunnane, University of Maynooth, who is undertaking a placement with Shannonside.

Heather Lawrie, Griffith College Dublin, who is undertaking a placement with Newstalk.

Clodagh McKeon, IT Carlow, who is undertaking a placement with iRadio.

Chloe Farrell, IT Carlow, who is undertaking a placement with Midlands 103.

Katie O’Donovan, University of Limerick, who is undertaking a placement with Tipp FM.

The programme is funded by the BAI’s Sectoral Learning and Development Innovation Scheme. This offers support to the broadcasting sector and relevant industry networks to

facilitate training and development initiatives that in turn help to enhance capacity in the industry.

Under the 2022 scheme, a total of €47,000 was awarded to Learning Waves to operate the Journalism Graduate Programme. The award constitutes a significant funding increase, which will benefit the interns directly and help to contribute towards their living expenses while they undertake their placements.

Commenting on the programme, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “We know from the JNLR figures and the Digital News Report that radio continues to be very popular in Ireland and it is an essential source for trusted information and engaging content for people of all ages. To that end, it’s vital that our recent graduates have a genuine enthusiasm for radio and can continue to engage that audience in innovative ways. The Journalism Graduate Programme is hugely important in attracting new graduates to the medium and showcasing all that it has to offer. The BAI is once again delighted to support this scheme. We welcome the enhanced opportunities in this year’s scheme for students to showcase their work and the focus on programme topics such as diversity, climate change and sustainability, which are of great interest to the BAI and audiences alike. On behalf of the BAI, I would like to congratulate the successful graduates and stations and to wish them the best of luck.”

Learning Waves Project Manager, Teresa Hanratty added: “The role of the journalist has never been more important in Irish society in disseminating reliable and trustworthy information to all citizens. This was brought to the fore during COVID-19 and the need for new journalists across the independent radio sector in Ireland has expanded as a result. It is therefore important that the sector provides a pathway for new journalists to enter. With the support of the BAI and Skillnet Ireland, Learning Waves, the training body for the independent radio sector, is delighted to be able to offer its Journalism Graduate Programme for the third year since 2019. The programme offers the successful graduates the opportunity to gain invaluable experience and insights into the role of the journalist in society. The 2022 programme builds on the pilot programme from 2019 and 2021, and offers graduates and stations an innovative and tailored approach to the development of new talent for the independent radio sector.”

She added: “As a training provider Learning Waves is hugely excited about this programme. It will have a significant impact on the graduates and the participating stations and will provide a pipeline of new talent for the industry. We wish the graduates and stations every success.”

The participating broadcasters and graduates were chosen following an application process that began in May 2022. A total of 15 broadcaster applications and 45 student applications were received. The student applicants were shortlisted and interviewed by a panel of representatives from Learning Waves, and the industry.

The successful graduates took up their placements in September and will showcase their work in February 2023.