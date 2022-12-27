Three TY students to host special shows on iRadio

Three TY students are set to join iRadio’s Christmas schedule after a scheme at the station uncovered some new talent in the next generation.

iRadio ran TY Media week in November in association with Learning Waves and the BAI – which saw ten teenagers from around our region spend the week, learning the ropes of the industry.

Under the mentorship of Ciaran Bennett and Rory Williams, the ten TYs heard from staff across a variety of departments, producing and presenting a two-hour show that included interviews, public voxpops, news, sport and entertainment that was broadcast on November 28th.

The level of talent, commitment and attitude was so good, that iRadio has chosen three of the students to come back and present their very own show over Christmas.

Westmeath’s Shane King, Darragh Prendergast of Co. Laois, and Mayo’s David Newcombe will take to the airwaves on the 27th, 28th and 29th of December between 7pm and 9pm, to help listeners through that weird middle-ground between Christmas and New Year with the best of tunes and chat.

