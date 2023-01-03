RTE’s former marine correspondent launches new podcast

RTE’s former marine correspondent Tom MacSweeney is launching a new look 30-minute monthly marine podcast for 2023.

The audio will be available from this Friday and also air on 17 community radio stations around Ireland, from Cork to Clare, Galway, Mayo, Athlone, Dundalk, Tipperary and on several stations in Dublin.

Tom originally launched RTE Radio 1’s first marine programme, SEASCAPES, and presented it for over 20 years.

‘Maritime Ireland’ will be issued on the first Friday of each month, starting this Friday, January 6, featuring a primary ‘Newsmaker’ interview each month drawn from the maritime community, as well as a ‘Coastal News Round-Up’ and other maritime material.

It will be available on all major Podcast services including Apple, Spotify and Mixcloud – along with previous tester programmes made last year.

If you want to get in touch with Tom you can email tommacsweeneymaritimeireland@gmail.com.