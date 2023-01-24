Today FM signs up online insurance brand its4women.ie for sponsorship

Online insurance brand its4women.ie has signed up for travel sponsorship on Today FM.

Its4women’s sponsorship will air during the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show and during The Last Word with Matt Cooper, Monday to Friday (4:30pm–7pm).

Chris Doyle, Group Operations Director of Bauer Media said: “The Today FM Traffic and Travel sponsorship is a high profile always on property that strongly connects with the station’s weekly audience of almost 900,000, especially those commuting to and from their place of work each day.

“We are delighted to partner with such a fitting brand for the property and look forward to what will be a successful sponsorship in promoting the Its4women brand.”

Today FM has also recently launched a new rock music show, every Sunday to Thursday 10pm till midnight with Ed Smith.

Photo: Ian Dempsey is pictured with Stephen Lamb, Director of BConnected Media, MCL Insurance (Ireland) Services Limited media agency



