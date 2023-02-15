Ministers support potential new Irish language radio service on FM

Raidió Rí-Rá says it is aiming to broadcast on FM in the near future as Ministers express their support for a dedicated Irish language radio station for young people.

New research from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland shows that four-in-five agree that a station playing more of the music they like would make them more likely to listen over other stations.

Conradh na Gaeilge welcomes the news that research published today by Minister Catherine Martin and Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan shows potential space for a dedicated Irish language radio station for young people on FM, with the Ministers expressing support for such a service.

Research published today by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) highlights younger listeners’ interest in having greater choice in Irish language audio content. Currently, Raidió Rí-Rá broadcasts 24/7 online as a chart station for young people, and is aiming to broadcast full-time on FM and other platforms in the future.

Speaking today, Emma Ní Chearúil, Raidió Rí-Rá Manager commented: “87% is a large part of any community, and the JNLR shows that that number of young people between 15-34, almost 1.1m people, listen to the radio weekly.

“Presented here is an opportunity to make an impact on that community, and provide them with a great, Irish-language service. There is already a chart station for young people in the form of Raidió Rí-Rá online and on apps, and we are working to provide that service on FM and other platforms on a national basis.

“This would be valuable not only for young people, but for parents raising children with Irish to have the option to listen to Irish-language content at home, and for those in the Irish community who want fun, exciting radio, along with pop music and pop culture on FM and online 24/7.”

It was reported in research published today by the Broadcating Authority of Ireland: “When the proposed concept of a new Irish language service was described – one that would be music driven, playing the music and covering content that is popular with a youth audience, a reasonable proportion (38%) said they would be likely to listen (by listening we mean tuning in at least once a week).

“However, when prompted with specific criteria, presented as ways by which a new station might differentiate itself from other available youth stations, the level of interest does appear to increase. Once again, music emerges as the key ‘must-have’ criterion for listeners, with four-in-five agreeing that a station that plays more of the music you like than any other station, would make them more likely to listen. And two-thirds of the sample are more likely to listen if the station talks about the issues that matter to them.”