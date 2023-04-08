8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

8Radio.com has returned to FM this weekend in Dublin on 94.3FM for five weekends.

The alternative music radio station will be ‘Playing the Music We Like’ for five three-day broadcasts from this weekend till May 14th as well as continuing to broadcast online 24/7.

8Radio will also be back on FM in September in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway to celebrate its first decade on air.

Speaking about 8Radio.com and its return to FM, Managing Director Simon Maher said: “The last 24 months have been challenging at 8Radio.com, just as it has been for so many independent businesses in the music space. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow 8Radio and the musical community that it supports as we head for our 10th birthday in September.

“The technology and the media environment may have changed dramatically in the years since 8Radio.com launched but the buzz of getting to introduce a great new track to an interested audience is still the same.

“Everyone at 8Radio.com puts in the hard work because they believe in what the radio station is about and it’s a privilege to be part of that. We’re very excited to be back on FM for another run from this weekend.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Kevin Bakhurst appointed as the next Director General at RTÉ

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

98FM’s Thunder Team gets partnership with Toyota Ireland

RTÉ Radio 1 names the day to turn off 252 Long Wave

Today FM Rock’s Ed Smith hosts new podcast for GoLoud

Nominees announced for the 2023 New York radio awards

Radio Nova announces the best Irish band in its Shamrock Referendum

Midlands 103 offers listener gift of fertility hope

Ryan Tubridy to leave The Late Late Show – continues radio show

Today FM plans 24 hour party for St. Patrick’s Day

Eirewave celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and launches ad campaign

Raidió Rí-Rá returns to live broadcasting on FM