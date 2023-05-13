Fergal D’Arcy announces he’s joining RTÉ 2FM for weekends

Former Today FM and iRadio presenter Fergal D’Arcy has joined RTÉ 2FM.

He posted a video on social media saying he “shall be joining the excellent crew at 2FM for the next few weeks”.

Fergal says he will be on each Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6pm, a show usually hosted by Aifric O’Connell, but doesn’t provide any further details after that.

And apart from a secret two-hour pilot show for 2FM on Wednesday morning last week, he was last heard at Today FM in February 2022 when he left following changes across the schedule.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

The latest headlines and radio listening stats from JNLR 2023-1

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO Simon Myciunka to replace Dee Ford in the UK

Paul McLoone is back on the radio this weekend with Nova

IMRO Radio Awards 2023 are now open for entries

Raidió na Life announces the passing of Tomás Mac Ruairí

Dave Cronin is leaving Beat 102 103 after a decade on-air

Learning Waves’ Journalism Graduate Programme returns for 2023

Kevin Bakhurst appointed as the next Director General at RTÉ

8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

98FM’s Thunder Team gets partnership with Toyota Ireland

RTÉ Radio 1 names the day to turn off 252 Long Wave

Glastrennwände
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
Reinigungsservice Reinigungsservice Berlin
küchenrenovierung küchenfronten renovieren küchenfront erneuern