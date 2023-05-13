Fergal D’Arcy announces he’s joining RTÉ 2FM for weekends

Former Today FM and iRadio presenter Fergal D’Arcy has joined RTÉ 2FM.

He posted a video on social media saying he “shall be joining the excellent crew at 2FM for the next few weeks”.

Fergal says he will be on each Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 6pm, a show usually hosted by Aifric O’Connell, but doesn’t provide any further details after that.

And apart from a secret two-hour pilot show for 2FM on Wednesday morning last week, he was last heard at Today FM in February 2022 when he left following changes across the schedule.

🎤🔥NEWS🔥🎤It’s been a minute! But I’m delight to share this news with you. I shall be joining the excellent crew at 2FM for the next few weeks. Catch me Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6pm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5mR52F2ME4 — Fergal D'Arcy (@FERGDARCY) May 12, 2023