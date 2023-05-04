IMRO Radio Awards 2023 are now open for entries

Submissions are now invited for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023 for audio between June 1st 2022 and May 31st 2023.

The awards will be given out once again at the Gala Awards at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday October 6th 2023.

Chris Doyle, Chairperson of the IMRO Radio Awards, said: ‘It comes around so quickly, however, now is the time for stations to showcase their best output and get their entries in for the IMRO Radio Awards.

“We look forward to continuing the strong participation of the last number of years and would like to thank IMRO for its continued support of the awards.”

Returning headline sponsors IMRO Chairperson Eleanor McEvoy said” ‘We are very proud to continue IMRO’s involvement in the IMRO Radio Awards, an event that has now become the highlight of the year for all those who work in the broadcasting sector.

“Every year, the ceremony celebrates the achievements of some of the most talented individuals in the radio industry and recognises the hard work, dedication and creativity that has made them stand out among their peers.

“Their hard work does not go unnoticed, and the Radio Awards demonstrates that their contributions to the radio industry are deeply appreciated.”

Nominations close at 5pm on June 29th.

#IMRO23 is also supported by Coimisiún na Meán through its sponsorship scheme for 2023.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Raidió na Life announces the passing of Tomás Mac Ruairí

Learning Waves’ Journalism Graduate Programme returns for 2023

Birdsong returns to RTÉ Radio with the Dawn Chorus 2023

Kevin Bakhurst appointed as the next Director General at RTÉ

8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

98FM’s Thunder Team gets partnership with Toyota Ireland

RTÉ Radio 1 names the day to turn off 252 Long Wave

Today FM Rock’s Ed Smith hosts new podcast for GoLoud

Nominees announced for the 2023 New York radio awards

Ryan Tubridy to leave The Late Late Show – continues radio show

Today FM plans 24 hour party for St. Patrick’s Day

Glastrennwände
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
blumen verschicken Blumenversand
Reinigungsservice Reinigungsservice Berlin
küchenrenovierung küchenfronten renovieren küchenfront erneuern