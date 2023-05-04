IMRO Radio Awards 2023 are now open for entries

Submissions are now invited for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023 for audio between June 1st 2022 and May 31st 2023.

The awards will be given out once again at the Gala Awards at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday October 6th 2023.

Chris Doyle, Chairperson of the IMRO Radio Awards, said: ‘It comes around so quickly, however, now is the time for stations to showcase their best output and get their entries in for the IMRO Radio Awards.

“We look forward to continuing the strong participation of the last number of years and would like to thank IMRO for its continued support of the awards.”

Returning headline sponsors IMRO Chairperson Eleanor McEvoy said” ‘We are very proud to continue IMRO’s involvement in the IMRO Radio Awards, an event that has now become the highlight of the year for all those who work in the broadcasting sector.

“Every year, the ceremony celebrates the achievements of some of the most talented individuals in the radio industry and recognises the hard work, dedication and creativity that has made them stand out among their peers.

“Their hard work does not go unnoticed, and the Radio Awards demonstrates that their contributions to the radio industry are deeply appreciated.”

Nominations close at 5pm on June 29th.

#IMRO23 is also supported by Coimisiún na Meán through its sponsorship scheme for 2023.