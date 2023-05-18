New visual logo and tag line revealed for Newstalk

Newstalk has introduced a new logo, visual identity and brand tagline for the first time in 15 years.

The new look comes following significant audience research and brand development work with agency partner Dynamo.

The logo is made up of two fonts, which the station says plays on the two elements of the Newstalk brand name while placing distinct emphasis on the TALK element of the brand.

The station’s new tagline is Conversation That Counts which will be included in a new marketing campaign starting next month by the Bauer station.



Managing Editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan commented: “With already strong awareness, now was the perfect opportunity to refresh the Newstalk brand, evolving it to better reflect the product offering and position Newstalk as a more modern, dynamic and relevant media brand.

“The new look for Newstalk and brand tag line delivers on this and will be a key element in widening the appeal of Newstalk, making the brand more accessible and reaching new audiences.”

Conor Wynne, Deputy Managing Director, Dynamo added: “We are delighted to see the results of months of hard work with Newstalk come to life. From redefining the brand’s strategy under the insight that it’s easy to present the facts but it’s difficult to inform opinion, the Newstalk brand relaunched under the strapline ‘Conversation that Counts’, is now refreshed and fit for purpose across every aspect. We’re counting on the new brand to make a marked impact across all audiences.”