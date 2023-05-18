New visual logo and tag line revealed for Newstalk

Newstalk has introduced a new logo, visual identity and brand tagline for the first time in 15 years.

The new look comes following significant audience research and brand development work with agency partner Dynamo.

The logo is made up of two fonts, which the station says plays on the two elements of the Newstalk brand name while placing distinct emphasis on the TALK element of the brand.

The station’s new tagline is Conversation That Counts which will be included in a new marketing campaign starting next month by the Bauer station.


Managing Editor of Newstalk, Patricia Monahan commented: “With already strong awareness, now was the perfect opportunity to refresh the Newstalk brand, evolving it to better reflect the product offering and position Newstalk as a more modern, dynamic and relevant media brand.

“The new look for Newstalk and brand tag line delivers on this and will be a key element in widening the appeal of Newstalk, making the brand more accessible and reaching new audiences.”

Conor Wynne, Deputy Managing Director, Dynamo added: “We are delighted to see the results of months of hard work with Newstalk come to life. From redefining the brand’s strategy under the insight that it’s easy to present the facts but it’s difficult to inform opinion, the Newstalk brand relaunched under the strapline ‘Conversation that Counts’, is now refreshed and fit for purpose across every aspect. We’re counting on the new brand to make a marked impact across all audiences.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Kare Plus to sponsor Ray Foley’s afternoon show on Today FM

Fergal D’Arcy announces he’s joining RTÉ 2FM for weekends

The latest headlines and radio listening stats from JNLR 2023-1

Bauer Media Audio Ireland CEO Simon Myciunka to replace Dee Ford in the UK

Paul McLoone is back on the radio this weekend with Nova

IMRO Radio Awards 2023 are now open for entries

Raidió na Life announces the passing of Tomás Mac Ruairí

Learning Waves’ Journalism Graduate Programme returns for 2023

Birdsong returns to RTÉ Radio with the Dawn Chorus 2023

Kevin Bakhurst appointed as the next Director General at RTÉ

8Radio.com is back on FM in Dublin for five weekends

Ray Foley to broadcast live from Mayo for Joe Biden’s visit

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra