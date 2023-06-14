Anniversary of Ireland’s first radio station to be celebrated with pop-up service

Coimisiún na Meán and the Irish Broadcasting Hall of Fame are to mark 100 years since the start of Ireland’s first radio station, 2BP, with a pop-up radio service.

It was on August 14th 1923 that Irish radio audiences would for the first time hear local voices and Irish music on their own radio station.

Ireland’s first licensed radio station, 2BP, took to the airwaves with broadcasters including Victoria Clarke Barry, whose grand-niece is Lorraine Barry, a judge on RTE’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

The opening of 2BP by the Marconi Company coincided with the annual RDS Horse Show.

To commemorate the event, a tribute radio station ‘2BP’ will bring the sounds of the 1920s into the 2020s.

The programming will include Paul Kerenza’s popular BBCentury podcasts, which tells the story of early radio in the British Isles. A book chronicling the history of the station will be launched and a special event will take place in the very room where 2BP’s studios were located in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire on Saturday August 12th 2023 at 7pm.

Radio historian Eddie Bohan will tell the story of 2BP with special guests including Lorraine Barry.

Tickets for the event will be available at the end of July from Eventbrite. For further information contact Eddie Bohan at 2BPCentenary@gamil.com or follow our twitter @IBHallofFame.