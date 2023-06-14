Anniversary of Ireland’s first radio station to be celebrated with pop-up service

Written by Roy Martin

Coimisiún na Meán and the Irish Broadcasting Hall of Fame are to mark 100 years since the start of Ireland’s first radio station, 2BP, with a pop-up radio service.

It was on August 14th 1923 that Irish radio audiences would for the first time hear local voices and Irish music on their own radio station.

Ireland’s first licensed radio station, 2BP, took to the airwaves with broadcasters including Victoria Clarke Barry, whose grand-niece is Lorraine Barry, a judge on RTE’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

The opening of 2BP by the Marconi Company coincided with the annual RDS Horse Show.

To commemorate the event, a tribute radio station ‘2BP’ will bring the sounds of the 1920s into the 2020s.

The programming will include Paul Kerenza’s popular BBCentury podcasts, which tells the story of early radio in the British Isles. A book chronicling the history of the station will be launched and a special event will take place in the very room where 2BP’s studios were located in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire on Saturday August 12th 2023 at 7pm.

Radio historian Eddie Bohan will tell the story of 2BP with special guests including Lorraine Barry.

Tickets for the event will be available at the end of July from Eventbrite. For further information contact Eddie Bohan at 2BPCentenary@gamil.com or follow our twitter @IBHallofFame.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

KC thrilled to be joining Bauer as he confirms Red FM move

Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Ireland’s first quasi national LGBTQI+radio station hits FM

Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

Tributes pour in from radio sector following death of Christy Dignam

Ex RTÉ 2FM DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering

Climate in Focus for Independent Broadcasters

Luke O’Faolain returns to Beat as new voice of Old Skool Sunday

Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2023 raises €430,000

RTÉ publishes thousands of early radio recordings online

Big ending planned for Raidió Rí-Rá weekend broadcasts

New visual logo and tag line revealed for Newstalk

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra