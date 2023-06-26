Dee Forbes has tendered her resignation as RTÉ Director General

Written by Roy Martin

RTÉ has confirmed Dee Forbes has tendered her resignation with immediate effect.

It comes following suspension of her job last week, and surrounding the controversy over undisclosed payments to broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

In a statement this morning, RTÉ said: “We acknowledge receipt this morning of correspondence from Dee Forbes confirming her resignation as Director General with immediate effect. We note the contents of her accompanying statement.

“Representatives of the RTÉ Board and Executive will be attending the Joint Oireachtas Committee and Public Accounts Committee this week.”

Earlier, the board of directors said that Mr Tubridy received a series of payments totalling €345,000 above his annual published salary, between 2017 and 2022.



