Ex RTÉ 2FM DJ Nikki Hayes admits money laundering

Ex RTÉ 2fm DJ Nikki Hayes is to be sentenced in October after admitting to laundering €10,000 through her bank account.

RTÉ News reports that the 44-year old, whose real name is Eimear Black O’Keeffe, pleaded guilty to possessing the money as the proceeds of crime, in a Permanent TSB Bank account on November 5th 2020, at an unknown location within the state.

The account was in the name of Eimear Black, with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15.

Hayes, who is also a former Classic Hits DJ; was remanded on continuing bail at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, after a direction by Judge Orla Crowe that a probation report be prepared.

Defending solicitor Keith Spencer informed the court that his client has a nine-year old daughter and has no previous convictions.

He described O’Keeffe as “particularly vulnerable” at the time of the offence and said he will be making the case that “her moral culpability was low”.

The case was adjourned by Judge Crowe until October 25th next for sentencing.