RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes suspended over Ryan Tubridy issue

Written by Roy Martin
RTE

The RTÉ Board has confirmed its Director General Dee Forbes was suspended from her employment earlier this week.

The announcement comes as the chairperson of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee criticised RTÉ for paying Ryan Tubridy €345,000 above his annual published salary over a period of several years.

Ryan is currently absent from his Radio 1 show and it’s unknown at this stage when he will return. Oliver Callan is currently covering.

In starting the show today, Oliver said: “It’s obvious why I’m covering today, especially when I get to the review of the newspapers because the usual presenter of the show is the subject of every single front page.

“The wider media do enjoy a good RTE scandal,” he added.

The statement, issued on Friday afternoon, said: “The RTÉ Board confirms that Dee Forbes, the Director General was suspended from her employment on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

“There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

“RTÉ will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”



