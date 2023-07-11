Midlands 103 is giving away free flip flops to listeners

Midlands 103 is giving away 200 pairs of flip flops to listeners later this month.
The promotion is a cheeky reference to RTÉ’s ongoing embarrassment at the Public Accounts Committee, where it was revealed the station spent €5,000 on 200 flip flops for clients at a summer party for corporate clients in 2016.
The local radio station will be working on a smaller budget though.
“Listeners shouldn’t expect a posh pair of Havaianas”, states Managing Director Will Faulkner.
“Penneys’ finest are available for €1.30 each – so RTÉ could have saved around €4,700 by shopping around.”
The station’s Facebook followers have taken the stunt in good humour, with Angela D’estelle-roe describing it as “priceless” and Deirdre Thornton saying she’d love a pair for “Marty Party”.
Midlands 103’s mascot Ollie The Owl will be giving away free pairs at Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone later in July.
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.