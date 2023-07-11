Midlands 103 is giving away free flip flops to listeners

Midlands 103 is giving away 200 pairs of flip flops to listeners later this month.

The promotion is a cheeky reference to RTÉ’s ongoing embarrassment at the Public Accounts Committee, where it was revealed the station spent €5,000 on 200 flip flops for clients at a summer party for corporate clients in 2016.

The local radio station will be working on a smaller budget though.

“Listeners shouldn’t expect a posh pair of Havaianas”, states Managing Director Will Faulkner.

“Penneys’ finest are available for €1.30 each – so RTÉ could have saved around €4,700 by shopping around.”

The station’s Facebook followers have taken the stunt in good humour, with Angela D’estelle-roe describing it as “priceless” and Deirdre Thornton saying she’d love a pair for “Marty Party”.

Midlands 103’s mascot Ollie The Owl will be giving away free pairs at Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone later in July.