Full list of nominations announced for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023

The shortlist for the IMRO Radio Awards has been revealed ahead of the Gala Awards night at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in October.
Organisers say a record number of entries have been received this year from all over Ireland.
Celene Craig, Broadcasting Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, one of the Awards sponsors, commented: “Continuing the support of its predecessor, the BAI, Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to sponsor the IMRO Awards this year. Radio remains a key source of information for people and brings high-quality and diverse programming to listeners across the country. The IMRO Awards showcases the creativity, talent and dedication of those working in radio to deliver such content. I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and wish them luck on the Awards night.”
The awards will be handed out on Friday 6th October 2023 in Kilkenny.
See the full list here.
|Category:
|Category title:
|Shortlist:
|Station
|
A01
|
General music programme
|Dave and Fionnuala
|iRadio
|Dermot and Dave on Today FM
|Today FM
|Pamela Joyce on Today FM
|Today FM
|The Darren and Joe show
|SPIN1038
|Weekend Mix JP McManus ProAm / Nadia Snakia
|Live 95
|
A02
|
Specialist music programme
|Ambient Orbit
|RTÉ lyric fm
|American Country Show
|Tipp FM
|FM104’s Freaks on Friday
|FM104
|The Music Tree
|Radio Kerry
|The Tom Dunne Show
|Newstalk
|
A03
|
Breakfast programme
|Beat breakfast
|Beat 102-103
|SPIN’s Fully Charged with Ed and Valerie
|SPIN South West
|The Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan
|98FM
|The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show
|Today FM
|2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl
|RTÉ 2fm
|
A04
|
Music special, music event
|Barrscéalta – A Live Musical tribute to those lost Creeslough Tragedy
|RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
|Lalla Roukh (Opera Night with Paul Herriott)
|RTÉ lyric fm
|Live at the Ulster Fleadh
|BBC Gaeilge
|RnaG 50 – Cúige Uladh
|RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
|The Belfast Mixtape
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
A05
|
Irish music programme or initiative
|Ceol for the soul
|Galway Bay FM
|iRadio’s iLoveIrish
|iRadio
|Irish Music Month on SPIN
|SPIN1038
|RTÉ Choice Music Prize – Song of the year – with Tracy Clifford
|RTÉ 2FM
|Sessions from Oblivion
|RTÉ 2XM
|
B01
|
News story
|Creeslough – John Cooke
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Drug Debt and intimidation
|WLR FM
|Fr Sheehy and The Sinners
|Radio Kerry
|Lunchtime Live – Bullying in the HSE
|Newstalk
|The Queen’s Death, Evening Extra
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
B02
|
News programme – full service
|Morning Ireland – tragedy unfolds in Creeslough
|RTÉ Radio 1
|The New Prime Minister, Evening Extra
|BBC Radio Ulster
|The Stephen Nolan Show
|BBC Radio Ulster
|This Week – Creeslough
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Today FM’s 5@5
|Today FM
|
B03
|
News programme – local/regional
|FYI Galway
|Galway Bay FM
|Ocean FM Lunchtime News
|Ocean FM
|The 5.45
|Tipp FM
|The Creeslough Explosion
|Highland Radio
|WLR News @ One Tricolour Special
|WLR FM
|
B04
|
Current affairs programme – full service
|Good Morning Mr President, Good Morning Ulster
|BBC Radio Ulster
|Newstalk Breakfast
|Newstalk
|On the Record
|Newstalk
|Taking Stock
|Newstalk
|The Hard Shoulder
|Newstalk
|
B05
|
Current affairs programme – local/regional
|Deise Today with Damien Tiernan
|WLR FM
|Knock Knock The American President is There – The Joe Finnegan show
|Shannonside Northern Sound
|The Michael Reade Show
|LMFM
|The Morning Show with Declan Meehan
|East Coast FM
|Violent Schooldays
|Galway Bay FM
|
B06
|
Sports story
|A Faithful Legacy
|Midlands 103
|Cliona Darcy Wins Boxing Gold
|Galway Bay FM
|Frank Greally: Running Full Circle
|Midwest Radio
|Ón Taobhlíne: Blianta Órga: Ard Mhacha 2001
|BBC Gaeilge
|The Making of Chiedozie Ogbene
|Newstalk
|
B07
|
Sports programme – full service
|Game on
|RTÉ 2fm
|Jacqui’s Christmas Sporting Selection Box
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Off the Ball
|Newstalk
|
B08
|
Sports programme – local/regional
|Connacht Club Championship Special
|Galway Bay FM
|Foyle Sportsound – FAI Cup Final
|BBC Radio Foyle
|Radio Kerry Weekend Sports
|Radio Kerry
|RedFM’s Big Red Bench
|Cork’s Red FM
|Remembering Paudie Palmer
|C103 Cork
|
C01
|
Documentary
|A Man from Cork
|Newstalk
|Bottler, Brendan Grace
|Clare FM
|Documentary on One: Blackrock Boys
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Documentary on One: Minding Mary
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Extraordinary Eire
|Newstalk
|Falsely Accused
|Clare FM
|
C02
|
Music, arts and culture documentary
|Give The Beatles Back To The Irish
|BBC Radio Ulster
|Sing All Our Cares Away
|RTÉ Radio 1
|The Dawning of the Day (The Lyric Feature)
|RTÉ lyric fm
|The Irish Soundtrack
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Whatever Happened to Gertrude Page?
|LMFM
|
C03
|
Short feature
|Dear Kerry – Letters to a Kingdom
|Radio Kerry
|Henry McKean reports
|Newstalk
|Heritage Hunters
|Radio Kerry
|Park Bench
|RTÉ Radio 1
|The day the box was seen by Jackie Browne
|Radio Kerry
|
C04
|
Magazine programme
|Late Lunch – Gerry Kelly
|LMFM
|Moncrieff
|Newstalk
|The Anton Savage Show
|Newstalk
|The John Toal Show
|BBC Radio Ulster
|The Saturday Social
|98FM
|
C05
|
Drama
|An Eachtra
|BBC Ulster
|An End of Term
|Newstalk
|One Day
|Galway Bay FM
|Sniper Joe and Sister Jim
|Newstalk
|The Listener
|RTÉJr Radio
|
C06
|
Specialist speech programme
|Murmurations
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Stand out with Ian O’Connell
|Radio Kerry
|Talking History
|Newstalk
|Tech Talk with Jess Kelly
|Newstalk
|Tell Teresa
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
C07
|
Craoiltoireacht le Gaeilge
|Abair Amach Éar WLR FM – Alzheimer’s Special
|WLR FM
|An Saol Ó Dheas
|RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
|Beo ar Éigean
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Dúshlán na Feirme
|RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
|Snaoisín Bán
|RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
|
C08
|
Interactive speech programme
|Focus on Fostering – The Jennifer Zamparelli Show
|RTÉ 2FM
|Lunchtime Live
|Newstalk
|Night Time Talk with Niall Boylan
|Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio
|Talkback
|BBC Radio Ulster
|The Stephen Nolan Show
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
D01
|
Community/social action
|Coast to Coast Challenge – Paddleboard Scotland to Northern Ireland
|Cool FM
|Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon
|Cork’s 96FM
|FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig
|FM104
|Make A Wish
|Newstalk
|The Big Busk for Focus Ireland
|Today FM
|
D02
|
On air competition/ promotion
|Blue Monday
|98FM
|FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig
|FM104
|Gallagher’s Grand Primera with Mick’s Garage on Morning Glory with PJ and Jim
|Radio Nova
|Ireland’s Greatest Accent – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show
|Today FM
|Pass the Parcel
|98FM
|
D03
|
Station imaging
|Carl Kinsman
|Q Radio
|Cork’s 96FM
|Cork’s 96FM
|iRadio
|iRadio
|SPIN1038
|SPIN1038
|Today FM Station Imaging
|Today FM
|
D04
|
Entertainment inserts
|Bonner’s blessing on SPIN’s Fully Charged
|SPIN1038
|Emma, Dave and Aisling presents Des Kelly the Musical
|SPIN1038
|FM104’S Strawberry Alarm Clock
|FM104
|Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show
|Today FM
|Mollie in the Morning
|Galway Bay FM
|
D05
|
Digital and social innovation
|Cathal’s Camino – Dermot and Dave on Today FM
|Today FM
|Dublin Delish
|98FM
|FM104’s #GetLewisToTheGig
|FM104
|FM104’s The Buzz
|FM104
|From Dreams to Victory: Sam Maguire Returns To The Kingdom
|Radio Kerry
|
D06
|
Podcast of the Year
|As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern and The Good Friday Agreement
|Newstalk
|Inside the Crime: The Charles Self Murder
|Newstalk
|Let Me Explain
|Newstalk
|The Kinahans
|Q102/Wireless/Urban Media
|Leaving Cert Music Podcast
|RTÉ lyric fm
|
E01
|
Music and entertainment presenter of the Year
|Dara Quilty
|Today FM
|Dermot Whelan
|Today FM
|Emma Nolan
|SPIN1038
|Nathan O’Reilly
|FM104
|Pamela Joyce
|Today FM
|
E02
|
Radio DJ of the Year
|Dee Woods on Radio Nova
|Radio Nova
|Michaela Hayes
|SPIN1038
|Paul Bonass
|98FM
|Simon Murdoch
|Cork’s 96FM
|Tracy Clifford
|RTÉ 2FM
|
E03
|
Specialist music broadcaster of the Year
|Aedín Gormley
|RTÉ lyric fm
|Ann Marie Kelly
|Midlands 103
|J.J. O’Shea
|Radio Kerry
|Kieran McGuinness
|Radio Nova
|Stephen McCauley
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
E04
|
News broadcaster of the Year
|Ben Finnegan
|Today FM
|Bryan Dobson
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Chris Buckler
|BBC Radio Ulster
|Declan Harvey
|BBC Radio Ulster
|Justin McCarthy
|RTÉ Radio 1
|
E05
|
News reporter of the Year
|Barry Lenihan
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Brian O’Connell
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Emma Tyrell
|98FM
|John Cooke
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Sean Defoe
|Newstalk
|
E06
|
Sports broadcaster of the Year – full service
|Aisling O’Reilly
|Newstalk
|Damien O’Meara
|RTÉ Radio 1
|Joe Molloy
|Newstalk
|John Duggan
|Newstalk
|Nathan Murphy
|Newstalk
|
E07
|
Sports broadcaster of the year – local/regional
|Austin O’Callaghan
|Ocean FM
|Donal Ryan
|Ocean FM
|Luke Liddy
|Live 95
|Ruairi O’Hagan
|Cork’s Red FM
|Shane O’Keefe
|KCLR
|Tim Moynihan
|Radio Kerry
|
E08
|
Speech broadcaster of the Year – full service
|Ciara Kelly
|Newstalk
|Pat Kenny
|Newstalk
|Sean Moncrieff
|Newstalk
|Shane Coleman
|Newstalk
|Stephen Nolan
|BBC Radio Ulster
|
E09
|
Speech broadcaster of the Year – local/regional
|Alan Corcoran
|South East Radio
|Damien Tiernan
|WLR FM
|Gerry Kelly
|LMFM
|Neil Prendeville
|Cork’s Red FM
|PJ Coogan
|Cork’s 96FM
|
E10
|
The Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award
|David Hollywood
|Midlands 103
|David Nelligan
|Radio Kerry
|Donal Ryan
|Ocean FM
|Elizabeth Hirst
|Dublin’s Q102
|Matthew Matthews
|SPIN1038
|
F1
|
Radio moment of the Year
|A Special GloryDaze – PJ Gallagher’s Story as told to Jim McCabe
|Radio Nova
|Losing My Boys To Suicide
|LMFM
|My Dying Wish
|Cork’s 96FM
|Radio One News at One Robert Troy Interview
|RTÉ Radio 1
|The Neil Prendeville Show: “Shane Will Shine On” Cork’s RedFM
|Cork’s Red FM
The shortlist for #IMRO23 is finally here!@IMROireland @CNaM_ie pic.twitter.com/EiiYxKGA0G
— IMRO Radio Awards (@IMRORadioAwards) August 23, 2023
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.