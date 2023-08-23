Full list of nominations announced for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023

The shortlist for the IMRO Radio Awards has been revealed ahead of the Gala Awards night at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in October.

Organisers say a record number of entries have been received this year from all over Ireland.

Celene Craig, Broadcasting Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, one of the Awards sponsors, commented: “Continuing the support of its predecessor, the BAI, Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to sponsor the IMRO Awards this year. Radio remains a key source of information for people and brings high-quality and diverse programming to listeners across the country. The IMRO Awards showcases the creativity, talent and dedication of those working in radio to deliver such content. I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and wish them luck on the Awards night.”

The awards will be handed out on Friday 6th October 2023 in Kilkenny.

Category: Category title: Shortlist: Station A01 General music programme Dave and Fionnuala iRadio Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM Pamela Joyce on Today FM Today FM The Darren and Joe show SPIN1038 Weekend Mix JP McManus ProAm / Nadia Snakia Live 95 A02 Specialist music programme Ambient Orbit RTÉ lyric fm American Country Show Tipp FM FM104’s Freaks on Friday FM104 The Music Tree Radio Kerry The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk A03 Breakfast programme Beat breakfast Beat 102-103 SPIN’s Fully Charged with Ed and Valerie SPIN South West The Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan 98FM The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM 2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl RTÉ 2fm A04 Music special, music event Barrscéalta – A Live Musical tribute to those lost Creeslough Tragedy RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Lalla Roukh (Opera Night with Paul Herriott) RTÉ lyric fm Live at the Ulster Fleadh BBC Gaeilge RnaG 50 – Cúige Uladh RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta The Belfast Mixtape BBC Radio Ulster A05 Irish music programme or initiative Ceol for the soul Galway Bay FM iRadio’s iLoveIrish iRadio Irish Music Month on SPIN SPIN1038 RTÉ Choice Music Prize – Song of the year – with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM Sessions from Oblivion RTÉ 2XM B01 News story Creeslough – John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1 Drug Debt and intimidation WLR FM Fr Sheehy and The Sinners Radio Kerry Lunchtime Live – Bullying in the HSE Newstalk The Queen’s Death, Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster B02 News programme – full service Morning Ireland – tragedy unfolds in Creeslough RTÉ Radio 1 The New Prime Minister, Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster The Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster This Week – Creeslough RTÉ Radio 1 Today FM’s 5@5 Today FM B03 News programme – local/regional FYI Galway Galway Bay FM Ocean FM Lunchtime News Ocean FM The 5.45 Tipp FM The Creeslough Explosion Highland Radio WLR News @ One Tricolour Special WLR FM B04 Current affairs programme – full service Good Morning Mr President, Good Morning Ulster BBC Radio Ulster Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk On the Record Newstalk Taking Stock Newstalk The Hard Shoulder Newstalk B05 Current affairs programme – local/regional Deise Today with Damien Tiernan WLR FM Knock Knock The American President is There – The Joe Finnegan show Shannonside Northern Sound The Michael Reade Show LMFM The Morning Show with Declan Meehan East Coast FM Violent Schooldays Galway Bay FM B06 Sports story A Faithful Legacy Midlands 103 Cliona Darcy Wins Boxing Gold Galway Bay FM Frank Greally: Running Full Circle Midwest Radio Ón Taobhlíne: Blianta Órga: Ard Mhacha 2001 BBC Gaeilge The Making of Chiedozie Ogbene Newstalk B07 Sports programme – full service Game on RTÉ 2fm Jacqui’s Christmas Sporting Selection Box RTÉ Radio 1 Off the Ball Newstalk B08 Sports programme – local/regional Connacht Club Championship Special Galway Bay FM Foyle Sportsound – FAI Cup Final BBC Radio Foyle Radio Kerry Weekend Sports Radio Kerry RedFM’s Big Red Bench Cork’s Red FM Remembering Paudie Palmer C103 Cork C01 Documentary A Man from Cork Newstalk Bottler, Brendan Grace Clare FM Documentary on One: Blackrock Boys RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary on One: Minding Mary RTÉ Radio 1 Extraordinary Eire Newstalk Falsely Accused Clare FM C02 Music, arts and culture documentary Give The Beatles Back To The Irish BBC Radio Ulster Sing All Our Cares Away RTÉ Radio 1 The Dawning of the Day (The Lyric Feature) RTÉ lyric fm The Irish Soundtrack RTÉ Radio 1 Whatever Happened to Gertrude Page? LMFM C03 Short feature Dear Kerry – Letters to a Kingdom Radio Kerry Henry McKean reports Newstalk Heritage Hunters Radio Kerry Park Bench RTÉ Radio 1 The day the box was seen by Jackie Browne Radio Kerry C04 Magazine programme Late Lunch – Gerry Kelly LMFM Moncrieff Newstalk The Anton Savage Show Newstalk The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster The Saturday Social 98FM C05 Drama An Eachtra BBC Ulster An End of Term Newstalk One Day Galway Bay FM Sniper Joe and Sister Jim Newstalk The Listener RTÉJr Radio C06 Specialist speech programme Murmurations RTÉ Radio 1 Stand out with Ian O’Connell Radio Kerry Talking History Newstalk Tech Talk with Jess Kelly Newstalk Tell Teresa BBC Radio Ulster C07 Craoiltoireacht le Gaeilge Abair Amach Éar WLR FM – Alzheimer’s Special WLR FM An Saol Ó Dheas RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Beo ar Éigean RTÉ Radio 1 Dúshlán na Feirme RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Snaoisín Bán RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta C08 Interactive speech programme Focus on Fostering – The Jennifer Zamparelli Show RTÉ 2FM Lunchtime Live Newstalk Night Time Talk with Niall Boylan Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio Talkback BBC Radio Ulster The Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster D01 Community/social action Coast to Coast Challenge – Paddleboard Scotland to Northern Ireland Cool FM Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon Cork’s 96FM FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig FM104 Make A Wish Newstalk The Big Busk for Focus Ireland Today FM D02 On air competition/ promotion Blue Monday 98FM FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig FM104 Gallagher’s Grand Primera with Mick’s Garage on Morning Glory with PJ and Jim Radio Nova Ireland’s Greatest Accent – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM Pass the Parcel 98FM D03 Station imaging Carl Kinsman Q Radio Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM iRadio iRadio SPIN1038 SPIN1038 Today FM Station Imaging Today FM D04 Entertainment inserts Bonner’s blessing on SPIN’s Fully Charged SPIN1038 Emma, Dave and Aisling presents Des Kelly the Musical SPIN1038 FM104’S Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104 Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM Mollie in the Morning Galway Bay FM D05 Digital and social innovation Cathal’s Camino – Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM Dublin Delish 98FM FM104’s #GetLewisToTheGig FM104 FM104’s The Buzz FM104 From Dreams to Victory: Sam Maguire Returns To The Kingdom Radio Kerry D06 Podcast of the Year As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern and The Good Friday Agreement Newstalk Inside the Crime: The Charles Self Murder Newstalk Let Me Explain Newstalk The Kinahans Q102/Wireless/Urban Media Leaving Cert Music Podcast RTÉ lyric fm E01 Music and entertainment presenter of the Year Dara Quilty Today FM Dermot Whelan Today FM Emma Nolan SPIN1038 Nathan O’Reilly FM104 Pamela Joyce Today FM E02 Radio DJ of the Year Dee Woods on Radio Nova Radio Nova Michaela Hayes SPIN1038 Paul Bonass 98FM Simon Murdoch Cork’s 96FM Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM E03 Specialist music broadcaster of the Year Aedín Gormley RTÉ lyric fm Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103 J.J. O’Shea Radio Kerry Kieran McGuinness Radio Nova Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Ulster E04 News broadcaster of the Year Ben Finnegan Today FM Bryan Dobson RTÉ Radio 1 Chris Buckler BBC Radio Ulster Declan Harvey BBC Radio Ulster Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1 E05 News reporter of the Year Barry Lenihan RTÉ Radio 1 Brian O’Connell RTÉ Radio 1 Emma Tyrell 98FM John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1 Sean Defoe Newstalk E06 Sports broadcaster of the Year – full service Aisling O’Reilly Newstalk Damien O’Meara RTÉ Radio 1 Joe Molloy Newstalk John Duggan Newstalk Nathan Murphy Newstalk E07 Sports broadcaster of the year – local/regional Austin O’Callaghan Ocean FM Donal Ryan Ocean FM Luke Liddy Live 95 Ruairi O’Hagan Cork’s Red FM Shane O’Keefe KCLR Tim Moynihan Radio Kerry E08 Speech broadcaster of the Year – full service Ciara Kelly Newstalk Pat Kenny Newstalk Sean Moncrieff Newstalk Shane Coleman Newstalk Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster E09 Speech broadcaster of the Year – local/regional Alan Corcoran South East Radio Damien Tiernan WLR FM Gerry Kelly LMFM Neil Prendeville Cork’s Red FM PJ Coogan Cork’s 96FM E10 The Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award David Hollywood Midlands 103 David Nelligan Radio Kerry Donal Ryan Ocean FM Elizabeth Hirst Dublin’s Q102 Matthew Matthews SPIN1038 F1 Radio moment of the Year A Special GloryDaze – PJ Gallagher’s Story as told to Jim McCabe Radio Nova Losing My Boys To Suicide LMFM My Dying Wish Cork’s 96FM Radio One News at One Robert Troy Interview RTÉ Radio 1 The Neil Prendeville Show: “Shane Will Shine On” Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM