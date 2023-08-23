Full list of nominations announced for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023

Written by Roy Martin

The shortlist for the IMRO Radio Awards has been revealed ahead of the Gala Awards night at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in October.

Organisers say a record number of entries have been received this year from all over Ireland.

Celene Craig, Broadcasting Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, one of the Awards sponsors, commented: “Continuing the support of its predecessor, the BAI, Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to sponsor the IMRO Awards this year. Radio remains a key source of information for people and brings high-quality and diverse programming to listeners across the country. The IMRO Awards showcases the creativity, talent and dedication of those working in radio to deliver such content. I’d like to congratulate all the nominees and wish them luck on the Awards night.”

The awards will be handed out on Friday 6th October 2023 in Kilkenny.

See the full list here.

 

Category: Category title: Shortlist: Station
A01
General music programme
 Dave and Fionnuala iRadio
Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM
Pamela Joyce on Today FM Today FM
The Darren and Joe show SPIN1038
Weekend Mix JP McManus ProAm / Nadia Snakia Live 95
A02
Specialist music programme
 Ambient Orbit RTÉ lyric fm
American Country Show Tipp FM
FM104’s Freaks on Friday FM104
The Music Tree Radio Kerry
The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk
A03
Breakfast programme
 Beat breakfast Beat 102-103
SPIN’s Fully Charged with Ed and Valerie SPIN South West
The Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan 98FM
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl RTÉ 2fm
A04
Music special, music event
 Barrscéalta – A Live Musical tribute to those lost Creeslough Tragedy RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Lalla Roukh (Opera Night with Paul Herriott) RTÉ lyric fm
Live at the Ulster Fleadh BBC Gaeilge
RnaG 50 – Cúige Uladh RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
The Belfast Mixtape BBC Radio Ulster
A05
Irish music programme or initiative
 Ceol for the soul Galway Bay FM
iRadio’s iLoveIrish iRadio
Irish Music Month on SPIN SPIN1038
RTÉ Choice Music Prize – Song of the year – with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM
Sessions from Oblivion RTÉ 2XM
B01
News story
 Creeslough – John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1
Drug Debt and intimidation WLR FM
Fr Sheehy and The Sinners Radio Kerry
Lunchtime Live – Bullying in the HSE Newstalk
The Queen’s Death, Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster
B02
News programme – full service
 Morning Ireland – tragedy unfolds in Creeslough RTÉ Radio 1
The New Prime Minister, Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster
The Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
This Week – Creeslough RTÉ Radio 1
Today FM’s 5@5 Today FM
B03
News programme – local/regional
 FYI Galway Galway Bay FM
Ocean FM Lunchtime News Ocean FM
The 5.45 Tipp FM
The Creeslough Explosion Highland Radio
WLR News @ One Tricolour Special WLR FM
B04
Current affairs programme – full service
 Good Morning Mr President, Good Morning Ulster BBC Radio Ulster
Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk
On the Record Newstalk
Taking Stock Newstalk
The Hard Shoulder Newstalk
B05
Current affairs programme – local/regional
 Deise Today with Damien Tiernan WLR FM
Knock Knock The American President is There – The Joe Finnegan show Shannonside Northern Sound
The Michael Reade Show LMFM
The Morning Show with Declan Meehan East Coast FM
Violent Schooldays Galway Bay FM
B06
Sports story
 A Faithful Legacy Midlands 103
Cliona Darcy Wins Boxing Gold Galway Bay FM
Frank Greally: Running Full Circle Midwest Radio
Ón Taobhlíne: Blianta Órga: Ard Mhacha 2001 BBC Gaeilge
The Making of Chiedozie Ogbene Newstalk
B07
Sports programme – full service
 Game on RTÉ 2fm
Jacqui’s Christmas Sporting Selection Box RTÉ Radio 1
Off the Ball Newstalk
B08
Sports programme – local/regional
 Connacht Club Championship Special Galway Bay FM
Foyle Sportsound – FAI Cup Final BBC Radio Foyle
Radio Kerry Weekend Sports Radio Kerry
RedFM’s Big Red Bench Cork’s Red FM
Remembering Paudie Palmer C103 Cork
C01
Documentary
 A Man from Cork Newstalk
Bottler, Brendan Grace Clare FM
Documentary on One: Blackrock Boys RTÉ Radio 1
Documentary on One: Minding Mary RTÉ Radio 1
Extraordinary Eire Newstalk
Falsely Accused Clare FM
C02
Music, arts and culture documentary
 Give The Beatles Back To The Irish BBC Radio Ulster
Sing All Our Cares Away RTÉ Radio 1
The Dawning of the Day (The Lyric Feature) RTÉ lyric fm
The Irish Soundtrack RTÉ Radio 1
Whatever Happened to Gertrude Page? LMFM
C03
Short feature
 Dear Kerry – Letters to a Kingdom Radio Kerry
Henry McKean reports Newstalk
Heritage Hunters Radio Kerry
Park Bench RTÉ Radio 1
The day the box was seen by Jackie Browne Radio Kerry
C04
Magazine programme
 Late Lunch – Gerry Kelly LMFM
Moncrieff Newstalk
The Anton Savage Show Newstalk
The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster
The Saturday Social 98FM
C05
Drama
 An Eachtra BBC Ulster
An End of Term Newstalk
One Day Galway Bay FM
Sniper Joe and Sister Jim Newstalk
The Listener RTÉJr Radio
C06
Specialist speech programme
 Murmurations RTÉ Radio 1
Stand out with Ian O’Connell Radio Kerry
Talking History Newstalk
Tech Talk with Jess Kelly Newstalk
Tell Teresa BBC Radio Ulster
C07
Craoiltoireacht le Gaeilge
 Abair Amach Éar WLR FM – Alzheimer’s Special WLR FM
An Saol Ó Dheas RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Beo ar Éigean RTÉ Radio 1
Dúshlán na Feirme RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
Snaoisín Bán RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
C08
Interactive speech programme
 Focus on Fostering – The Jennifer Zamparelli Show RTÉ 2FM
Lunchtime Live Newstalk
Night Time Talk with Niall Boylan Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio
Talkback BBC Radio Ulster
The Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
D01
Community/social action
 Coast to Coast Challenge – Paddleboard Scotland to Northern Ireland Cool FM
Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon Cork’s 96FM
FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig FM104
Make A Wish Newstalk
The Big Busk for Focus Ireland Today FM
D02
On air competition/ promotion
 Blue Monday 98FM
FM104’s Get Lewis to The Gig FM104
Gallagher’s Grand Primera with Mick’s Garage on Morning Glory with PJ and Jim Radio Nova
Ireland’s Greatest Accent – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
Pass the Parcel 98FM
D03
Station imaging
 Carl Kinsman Q Radio
Cork’s 96FM Cork’s 96FM
iRadio iRadio
SPIN1038 SPIN1038
Today FM Station Imaging Today FM
D04
Entertainment inserts
 Bonner’s blessing on SPIN’s Fully Charged SPIN1038
Emma, Dave and Aisling presents Des Kelly the Musical SPIN1038
FM104’S Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104
Gift Grub on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
Mollie in the Morning Galway Bay FM
D05
Digital and social innovation
 Cathal’s Camino – Dermot and Dave on Today FM Today FM
Dublin Delish 98FM
FM104’s #GetLewisToTheGig FM104
FM104’s The Buzz FM104
From Dreams to Victory: Sam Maguire Returns To The Kingdom Radio Kerry
D06
Podcast of the Year
 As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern and The Good Friday Agreement Newstalk
Inside the Crime: The Charles Self Murder Newstalk
Let Me Explain Newstalk
The Kinahans Q102/Wireless/Urban Media
Leaving Cert Music Podcast RTÉ lyric fm
E01
Music and entertainment presenter of the Year
 Dara Quilty Today FM
Dermot Whelan Today FM
Emma Nolan SPIN1038
Nathan O’Reilly FM104
Pamela Joyce Today FM
E02
Radio DJ of the Year
 Dee Woods on Radio Nova Radio Nova
Michaela Hayes SPIN1038
Paul Bonass 98FM
Simon Murdoch Cork’s 96FM
Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM
E03
Specialist music broadcaster of the Year
 Aedín Gormley RTÉ lyric fm
Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103
J.J. O’Shea Radio Kerry
Kieran McGuinness Radio Nova
Stephen McCauley BBC Radio Ulster
E04
News broadcaster of the Year
 Ben Finnegan Today FM
Bryan Dobson RTÉ Radio 1
Chris Buckler BBC Radio Ulster
Declan Harvey BBC Radio Ulster
Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1
E05
News reporter of the Year
 Barry Lenihan RTÉ Radio 1
Brian O’Connell RTÉ Radio 1
Emma Tyrell 98FM
John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1
Sean Defoe Newstalk
E06
Sports broadcaster of the Year – full service
 Aisling O’Reilly Newstalk
Damien O’Meara RTÉ Radio 1
Joe Molloy Newstalk
John Duggan Newstalk
Nathan Murphy Newstalk
E07
Sports broadcaster of the year – local/regional
 Austin O’Callaghan Ocean FM
Donal Ryan Ocean FM
Luke Liddy Live 95
Ruairi O’Hagan Cork’s Red FM
Shane O’Keefe KCLR
Tim Moynihan Radio Kerry
E08
Speech broadcaster of the Year – full service
 Ciara Kelly Newstalk
Pat Kenny Newstalk
Sean Moncrieff Newstalk
Shane Coleman Newstalk
Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster
E09
Speech broadcaster of the Year – local/regional
 Alan Corcoran South East Radio
Damien Tiernan WLR FM
Gerry Kelly LMFM
Neil Prendeville Cork’s Red FM
PJ Coogan Cork’s 96FM
E10
The Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award
 David Hollywood Midlands 103
David Nelligan Radio Kerry
Donal Ryan Ocean FM
Elizabeth Hirst Dublin’s Q102
Matthew Matthews SPIN1038
F1
Radio moment of the Year
 A Special GloryDaze – PJ Gallagher’s Story as told to Jim McCabe Radio Nova
Losing My Boys To Suicide LMFM
My Dying Wish Cork’s 96FM
Radio One News at One Robert Troy Interview RTÉ Radio 1
The Neil Prendeville Show: “Shane Will Shine On” Cork’s RedFM Cork’s Red FM



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

No plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to RTÉ Radio 1 programme

JNLR: Over 3.3 million adults now listen to the radio every weekday

iRadio to be bought by Bauer subject to regulatory approval

Bauer gives Off The Ball a new subscription model for ad-free content

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

Graham Norton hosts Virgin Radio UK show from C103

Midlands 103 is giving away free flip flops to listeners

In photos: Beat celebrates 20 years of broadcasting in the South East

Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Dee Forbes has tendered her resignation as RTÉ Director General

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes suspended over Ryan Tubridy issue

Newstalk launches new “We’re That Friend” campaign

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra