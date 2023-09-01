Media Central bought by Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Written by Roy Martin

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has acquired Irish media sales house Media Central.

Media Central is a cross platform advertising media sales agency which currently represents Bauer brands Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN, Red FM, Off The Ball and audioXi.

The move comes following a longstanding relationship between the two businesses which have worked closely together for a decade.

Gavin Deans will continue to lead Media Central as Managing Director and the company will continue to represent partners iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Classic Hits in the same way in to the future.

Speaking on the transaction, Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Media Central has been a key partner for many years. Our excellent relationship is built on mutual respect, and a deep understanding of the Bauer business, and Irish audio market.

“We are excited to enter this new era, and look forward to working together to build further on their impressive achievements.”

Gavin Deans, Managing Director at Media Central said: “Over the past ten years, Media Central has built access to the most dynamic and engaged audiences for its agency clients, and I’d like to thank everyone on the Media Central team who contributed to our success, delivering innovation and unsurpassed client service.

“We’re excited about our future as part of Bauer, as we continue to develop world-class advertising solutions reaching valuable audiences.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Radio Nova celebrates 13th birthday with party for listeners

Newstalk celebrates 10 years of The Pat Kenny Show

Classic Hits Radio wants to offer job to Ryan Tubridy

Learning Waves partners with Kerry College for radio skills course

Full list of nominations announced for the IMRO Radio Awards 2023

No plans for Ryan Tubridy to return to RTÉ Radio 1 programme

JNLR: Over 3.3 million adults now listen to the radio every weekday

iRadio to be bought by Bauer subject to regulatory approval

Bauer gives Off The Ball a new subscription model for ad-free content

End of an era as Dermot leaves Dave on Today FM

Graham Norton hosts Virgin Radio UK show from C103

Midlands 103 is giving away free flip flops to listeners

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra