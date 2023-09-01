Media Central bought by Bauer Media Audio Ireland

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has acquired Irish media sales house Media Central.

Media Central is a cross platform advertising media sales agency which currently represents Bauer brands Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN, Red FM, Off The Ball and audioXi.

The move comes following a longstanding relationship between the two businesses which have worked closely together for a decade.

Gavin Deans will continue to lead Media Central as Managing Director and the company will continue to represent partners iRadio, Beat 102-103 and Classic Hits in the same way in to the future.

Speaking on the transaction, Chris Doyle, interim CEO, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Media Central has been a key partner for many years. Our excellent relationship is built on mutual respect, and a deep understanding of the Bauer business, and Irish audio market.

“We are excited to enter this new era, and look forward to working together to build further on their impressive achievements.”

Gavin Deans, Managing Director at Media Central said: “Over the past ten years, Media Central has built access to the most dynamic and engaged audiences for its agency clients, and I’d like to thank everyone on the Media Central team who contributed to our success, delivering innovation and unsurpassed client service.

“We’re excited about our future as part of Bauer, as we continue to develop world-class advertising solutions reaching valuable audiences.”