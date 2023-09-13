Midlands 103 rebrands to Niall 103 for Niall Horan’s birthday

Written by Roy Martin

Listeners tuning in to Midlands 103 today are being greeted with a slightly different station as it celebrates Niall Horan’s birthday.

A rebrand to Niall 103 has taken place as the One Direction Mullingar singer turns 30 on September 13th.

The station says: “Niall 103 is pulling out all the stops with prize giveaways and celebrity phone-ins, where well-wishers from around the globe can send their birthday greetings to Niall.

“It’s a day of music, memories, and magical moments, made possible through the generous sponsorship of Apache Pizza in Mullingar, Niall’s hometown.”

Station idents have been changed and a new website domain has also been registered at niall103.com.



