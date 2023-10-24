Anton Savage gets extra weekend show on Newstalk

Anton Savage, who has been the host Saturday mornings on Newstalk since October 2021, now has an extra show on Sundays.

This move will make him the anchor tenant across Newstalk weekends and see him hosting two flagship morning shows on the station every weekend; Saturdays 9am – 11am and Sundays 10am – 12pm.

Newstalk’s Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan, said: “Anton has been a big hit with our listeners since he joined Newstalk two years ago and we are delighted to be able to build on that with his new Sunday show.

“Listeners will now have a great option on both Saturdays and Sundays where they can enjoy informed and engaging content delivered in Anton’s unique warm and relaxed style. We are very excited to bring such a dynamic show to the airwaves and look forward to continued success with Anton and this new venture.”

Anton Savage, added: “I’ve been two years with Newstalk now and it has been a huge pleasure. It’s a lovely place to work, with brilliant colleagues.

“Despite my best efforts The Anton Savage Show has been doing well on Saturdays, so hopefully we can persuade some of our Saturday listeners to come join us on Sundays. Thankfully Newstalk has some of the best production people in the business.”

As a result, Futureproof with Jonathan McCrea will move to the new time of 12pm on Sundays.

The Anton Savage Show Sundays will be sponsored by PWC, whilst The Anton Savage Show on Saturdays continues to be sponsored by Nifti Business.