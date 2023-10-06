Winners announced for IMRO Radio Awards 2023

Written by Roy Martin

Newstalk took home National Station of the Year, SPIN1038 won Music Station of the Year and Clare FM was awarded Local Station of the Year at the IMRO Radio Awards this year.

The awards were given out on Friday evening at the annual industry event, hosted by comedian and broadcaster Oliver Callan, at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

Other top awards includes Breakfast Show of the Year going to The Big Breakfast with Brendan and Rebecca at 98fm and the Radio Moment of the Year was won by Losing my Boys to Suicide, LMFM.

Four inductees to the Hall of Fame took to the stage at the Lyrath. John Bennett MBE (BBC Radio Ulster), Joe Finnegan (Shannonside/Northern Sound), Paddy Halpenny (formerly of Communicorp) and Mary Wilson (RTÉ Radio 1) were greeted with a standing ovation for their contributions to Irish Radio.

The Outstanding Achievement Award this year was won by Radiocentre Ireland and was accepted by Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.

 




