Bauer Media Group unveils new corporate logo and brand design

A new logo and corporate brand design has been launched by Bauer Media Group.

Bauer says the move marks an important step in the transformation journey of the business, and the new logo pays homage to the long history of the company.

It was developed by the branding agency MUTABOR in Germany and aims to create a fresh new look while retaining key elements of the existing brand.

Bauer has grown from a German publishing house into an international media company and says the logo reflects how the business has evolved over time and the ambition to further drive its transformation, with a clear focus on digitisation.

Other elements of the transformation so far have included redefining the company’s purpose, mission, and values.

Yvonne Bauer CEO says: “We’re extremely proud to reveal our new branding which highlights our transformation journey so far, encouraging us to continue our efforts while celebrating our heritage of almost 150 years. We are driven to unleash the full potential of our business, our brands and our people. The new corporate brand will raise our corporate profile and improve our brand credibility with a shared sense of purpose and values.”

CCO and co-founder Heinrich Paravicini, MUTABOR says: “It has been a pleasure to be part of Bauer Media Group’s transformation process. Together we have created a future oriented design system that can be experienced at every touchpoint of the brand and reflects the next generation of Bauer Media; a creative powerhouse that celebrates diversity, inspires others and enriches everyday life on a whole new level.”

The branding will be rolled-out across all key business touchpoints beginning with websites, social media accounts and office spaces.