RTÉ to close four digital radio stations in latest money saving plans

Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Pulse and RTÉjr Radio are set to close under new plans announced by the broadcaster.

In the new five year plan, RTÉ says it will be offering on-demand playlists and podcasts via its app instead of full time radio services.

The four radio stations lost their ‘broadcast’ channels in 2021 when RTE closed its DAB digital radio multiplex.

RTÉ Gold is not mentioned in the plans so it is assumed the station will continue broadcasting online, although we’ve contacted RTÉ to confirm.

Other plans include closing ‘timeshift’ television channels RTÉ One +1 and RTÉ2 +1, moving more services to Cork and using more content from independent production companies across Ireland.

RTÉ says: “As we approach the 100th anniversary of public media in Ireland, RTÉ will evolve in response to changing expectations from society and from our audiences.

“We will embrace our role in countering the negative impacts of disinformation and leading on climate change coverage as we deliver on RTÉ’s vision.

“We will continue to champion Irish culture by captivating audiences with trusted, engaging and challenging content; celebrating our country’s rich diversity; and cultivating Ireland’s talent.”