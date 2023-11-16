RTÉ to close four digital radio stations in latest money saving plans

Written by Roy Martin

Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Pulse and RTÉjr Radio are set to close under new plans announced by the broadcaster.

In the new five year plan, RTÉ says it will be offering on-demand playlists and podcasts via its app instead of full time radio services.

The four radio stations lost their ‘broadcast’ channels in 2021 when RTE closed its DAB digital radio multiplex.

RTÉ Gold is not mentioned in the plans so it is assumed the station will continue broadcasting online, although we’ve contacted RTÉ to confirm.

Other plans include closing ‘timeshift’ television channels RTÉ One +1 and RTÉ2 +1, moving more services to Cork and using more content from independent production companies across Ireland.

Today’s schedule on Radio 1 Extra

RTÉ says: “As we approach the 100th anniversary of public media in Ireland, RTÉ will evolve in response to changing expectations from society and from our audiences.

“We will embrace our role in countering the negative impacts of disinformation and leading on climate change coverage as we deliver on RTÉ’s vision.

“We will continue to champion Irish culture by captivating audiences with trusted, engaging and challenging content; celebrating our country’s rich diversity; and cultivating Ireland’s talent.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Ryan Tubridy returns with simulcast show on Q102 and Virgin Radio UK

Gavin Deans moves from Media Central to become RTÉ’s new Commercial Director

Latest JNLR figures show record listening for Newstalk, Nova and Classic Hits

Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme launched for 2023

Coimisiún na Meán approves €2.4m in additional funding for commercial radio

Anton Savage gets extra weekend show on Newstalk

Winners announced for IMRO Radio Awards 2023

Cork’s 96fm gets new on-air branding from TM Studios

Tributes paid to RTÉ RnaG presenter Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí

Christmas FM announces launch date and special competition

Midlands 103 rebrands to Niall 103 for Niall Horan’s birthday

Four new inductees for the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra