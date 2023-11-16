Ryan Tubridy returns with simulcast show on Q102 and Virgin Radio UK

Ryan Tubridy is returning to radio with a show on Q102 in Dublin and Virgin Radio in the UK from London.

He’ll be on-air across the two stations from 10am till 1pm weekdays, following Chris Evans on Virgin Radio UK and Aidan and Venetia in Dublin.

Ryan will also present a dedicated Irish weekend show across Wireless Ireland stations on Dublin’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Live 95 in Limerick and LMFM.

Speaking about the move, Ryan said: “I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter with Virgin Radio. New city, new station, new beginnings. I love radio and what a joy to be following the legendary Chris Evan every morning! It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining!

“And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks. On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this moment.

“To the listeners, wherever they might be, I urge you to join us on this adventure every weekday morning, there is much fun to be had!”

Wireless Ireland MD Sean Barry, comments: “Ryan is the biggest broadcaster in Ireland, a peerless professional and much-loved by his legion of Irish fans. He will be the perfect mid-morning companion on Dublin’s Q102. And his exciting new weekend show will be broadcast exclusively on Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM. He will be an enormous hit with Wireless Ireland’s audiences.”

EVP, President of News Broadcasting, Scott Taunton, said: “Ryan is a star in Ireland and I’m delighted we are able to create a destination for those loyal fans, as well as a UK-wide platform across Virgin Radio UK. Ryan joins a stellar line up at Virgin Radio, as we continue to invest in the very best talent across News Broadcasting.”

The new show starts in January.