Bauer completes acquisition of iRadio

Bauer’s takeover of iRadio is now complete after a three month approval process.

The deal to buy the large regional, which covers the West, North West, North East & Midlands regions of Ireland, was subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

iRadio will now join Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and Cork’s Red FM as part of Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

The deal means Bauer Media Audio extends its reach in Ireland to more than 2.1 million listeners every week and grows its total audience across Europe to more than 61 million weekly listeners.

Vivian Mohr, President, Bauer Media Audio stated: “We’re excited to welcome iRadio to Bauer Media Audio. The station has been a significant presence in the lives of its audience, offering great music and outstanding content.

“The acquisition of this top-notch business marks our expansion in Ireland, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities it presents to strengthen our connections with both listeners and commercial partners across broadcast and digital audio platforms.”