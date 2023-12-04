Bauer completes acquisition of iRadio

Written by Roy Martin

Bauer’s takeover of iRadio is now complete after a three month approval process.

The deal to buy the large regional, which covers the West, North West, North East & Midlands regions of Ireland, was subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

iRadio will now join Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN 1038, SPIN South West and Cork’s Red FM as part of Bauer Media Audio’s portfolio in Ireland.

The deal means Bauer Media Audio extends its reach in Ireland to more than 2.1 million listeners every week and grows its total audience across Europe to more than 61 million weekly listeners.

Vivian Mohr, President, Bauer Media Audio stated: “We’re excited to welcome iRadio to Bauer Media Audio. The station has been a significant presence in the lives of its audience, offering great music and outstanding content.

“The acquisition of this top-notch business marks our expansion in Ireland, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities it presents to strengthen our connections with both listeners and commercial partners across broadcast and digital audio platforms.”



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Louise Cantillon gets weekday lunchtimes on Today FM

Liam Coburn to replace Aidan Cooney on Q102 Breakfast as Tubridy arrives

Politicians warned of imminent threat to news services on Independent Radio

Bauer Media Group unveils new corporate logo and brand design

David Tighe to depart Bauer Media Audio Northern Ireland

Christmas FM is back on-air raising money for 2023

Ryan Tubridy returns with simulcast show on Q102 and Virgin Radio UK

RTÉ to close four digital radio stations in latest money saving plans

Gavin Deans moves from Media Central to become RTÉ’s new Commercial Director

Latest JNLR figures show record listening for Newstalk, Nova and Classic Hits

Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme launched for 2023

Coimisiún na Meán approves €2.4m in additional funding for commercial radio

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra