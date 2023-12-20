Five radio station contracts renewed by Coimisiún na Meán

Written by RadioToday Ireland

Coimisiún na Meán has renewed broadcasting contracts for radio stations in Galway, Louth and Meath, Mayo, Waterford, and Clare.

Galway Bay FM, LMFM, Midwest Radio, WLR FM and Clare FM are now good to go for another 10 years.

Each of the broadcasters signed new decade long contracts between August and December 2023, following licensing processes commenced by An Coimisiún’s predecessor, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Commenting, Broadcasting Commissioner, Celene Craig said: “Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to have entered into new 10-year contracts with these broadcasters, all of whom have been delivering to listeners in their respective franchise areas a diverse range of high-quality local content that both entertains and informs.

“I wish each station every success during their new contract term.

“An Coimisiún is committed to helping maintain a diversity of services and range of service options for radio listeners across Ireland and looks forward to continuing its licensing activities in the new year.”



