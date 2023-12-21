Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio brings back 80s service on FM

Classic Hits 80s is to return on FM after Christmas in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway & Clare for 30 days.

It’ll be on-air from December 27th under a temporary radio licence from Coimisiún na Meán.

It’s the second year for the station to broadcast, with it taking over the FM frequencies operated by Christmas FM.

American DJ Rick Dees will join the station’s lineup to bring his Weekly Top 40 radio show from the 1980s each weekday at 1pm.

The service will be Living in the 80s this year, broadcasting music and news from the decade along with presenters from Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio such as Lucy Kennedy, Colm Hayes, Gareth O’Callaghan, Damian Farrelly, Trina Mara as well as radio presenters Matt Dempsey, Roger Latham, Declan Ralph, Mike O’Brien, Nikki B, and more.

The management team consists of Programme Director Liam Thompson, radio consultant Dave Kelly and Matt Dempsey in the role of General Manager.

Liam Thompson says: “It’s going to be such an experience. Every four hours, we’ll time jump to a new year from the 1980s so you’ll never know what you’re going to hear next.

“To really crank up the 80s nostalgia, bringing Rick Dees back to Ireland’s airwaves with his Weekly Top 40 on weekdays, will be a treat!”.

Dave Kelly says, “It’s great to be involved with this fun project on Classic Hits 80s. The big challenge for the jocks will be to remember they are live on air from over 40 years ago. I can’t wait to hear the presenters introducing the new song from Wet Wet Wet or hearing them talk about the new movie the saw last night called Good Morning Vietnam!”.

Matt Dempsey said, “Classic Hits 80s will be a blast! The opportunity to showcase such a great decade for music, culture, movies and lifestyle on FM across Ireland is well worth all the hard work of preparation behind the scenes over the past few months.”

CEO Kevin Branigan added: “We’re very excited to be returning on FM with Classic Hits 80s for a second year. We’ve put a lot of effort into it for this year and our mix of nostalgia, great music and stellar presenters is sure to be a hit on the radio dial.

“We’re always trying to drive awareness of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio and bringing back Classic Hits 80s back onto FM is a fun and exciting way to do that. While our main station continues from Studio 1, Classic Hit 80s will come from next door in Studio 2 – both broadcasting on the FM dial in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway & Clare.

“It will be a very busy but enjoyable month for us”.

FM frequencies:

Dublin: 105,2 Mhz

Cork: 106.7 Mhz

Galway: 87.9 Mhz

Limerick/Clare: 105.5 Mhz.